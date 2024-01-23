Calibre CPA Group, PLLC, Announces Leadership Transition to New Managing Partner, James E. Gomes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre CPA Group, a prominent accounting firm known for its exceptional financial services and dedication to client satisfaction, is excited to announce the appointment of James E. Gomes as its new Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2024.

James brings to this role over 25 years of invaluable experience and leadership within the firm. His appointment is a natural progression in his career, reflecting his expertise and alignment with the firm's core values and strategic goals. In his new role, James will oversee the operations and strategic direction of the firm. He will focus on supporting partners and staff, and ensuring clients continue to receive the highest standard of service.

Jim Kokolas, who has successfully led the firm to numerous achievements throughout his tenure, will assume the role of Co-Managing Partner to facilitate a seamless transition. Jim's leadership has been instrumental in the firm's growth and success. He will remain actively involved in the management committee and will work closely with James in the foreseeable future.

"James brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and leadership that will continue to steer our firm towards new heights. Reflecting on my time as Managing Partner, I am proud of the milestones we have achieved and the robust foundation we have built," said Jim Kokolas, Co-Managing Partner, Calibre CPA Group. "I am also pleased to continue serving as Co-Managing Partner during a transition period, and to continue serving on the firm's Management Committee while working closely with James in the coming years. This collaborative approach ensures a seamless succession and the continued excellence our clients expect from us. Together, we are committed to upholding the legacy of our firm and driving growth and opportunities for the future."

"I am honored to take on the role of Managing Partner at Calibre. Having been part of this incredible team for over 25 years, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable evolution of our firm," said James E. Gomes, Managing Partner, Calibre CPA Group. "As I step into this new role, I am committed to building on the strong foundation Jim Kokolas has established, fostering a culture of excellence, and leading our firm towards a future filled with innovation and success. I appreciate the trust placed in me, and I look forward to continue delivering high-quality service to our clients."

The team at Calibre expresses its gratitude to Jim Kokolas for his exceptional leadership and looks forward to the firm's continued prosperity under the guidance of James Gomes.

Calibre CPA Group, PLLC, is a full-service accounting and advisory firm focused on helping tax-exempt organizations and business enterprises nationwide make a difference through proactive and value-added accounting, audit, taxation, forensic and risk advisory, and payroll compliance services. With offices in metropolitan Washington, DC, Chicago, IL, New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA, they work hand-in-hand with associations and other not-for-profits, labor unions, employee benefit plans and business enterprises to help them stay ahead of financial developments and guide them through the complex mine field of accounting and reporting regulations. Calibre CPA Group has consecutively been named to the Washington Business Journal's Largest Accounting Firms in Greater D.C. list, has been consecutively named by Accounting Today as a Regional Leader in the Capital Region, and made the Forbes 2021, 2022, & 2023 America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms List. For more information visit calibrecpa.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

