Calibre One Announces Doug Brown as Partner

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search firm specializing in building world-class leadership teams, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Brown as a Partner. Based in the Princeton, New Jersey area, Doug brings more than 18 years of experience in executive search and talent advisory across the life sciences and healthcare industries.

Doug Brown, Partner

Doug partners with investors, founders, boards and executive teams on senior leadership appointments across the C-suite and key functional areas, with particular depth in scientific and technical leadership, manufacturing and operations, technology and product, and general management. Over the course of his career, he has worked with organizations across the full spectrum of growth, from venture-backed biotechnology companies building their first leadership teams to private equity-backed growth companies and established global pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations. His broader sector experience includes biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and services, medical devices and diagnostics, with clients across North America and Europe.

Prior to joining Calibre One, Doug spent nearly nine years with ZRG Partners as a senior member of its Life Sciences practice, helping build and expand the firm's capabilities across the sector. He also spent several years in-house with ZS Associates, leading North American talent acquisition and helping build the talent function for the firm's Business Technology Group. Doug began his executive search career with Korn Ferry in its Life Sciences practice and held roles with multiple life sciences-focused boutique search firms. Most recently, he was with Riviera Partners, where his work focused on the intersection of technology, healthcare and life sciences.

"Doug's depth across scientific, technical and operational leadership, paired with his experience guiding organizations through every stage of growth, makes him a tremendous addition to our life sciences practice," said Tom Barnes, Managing Partner at Calibre One. "His track record partnering with investors and management teams alike reflects exactly the kind of judgment and sector fluency our clients rely on us for, and we're thrilled to have him on board."

Doug is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his degree in English and Psychology and served as captain of the baseball team. He serves on the Board of Advisors of Life Science Cares Philadelphia and resides in Central New Jersey.

For more information about Calibre One and our global executive search capabilities, visit www.calibreone.com

Media Contact: Noelle Richards, [email protected]

SOURCE Calibre One