Calibre One Welcomes Curtis Krause, CFA as Partner to Strengthen Investment Management Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One, a global retained executive search firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Krause, CFA as Partner. Based in New York, Curtis will co-lead the firm's Asset Management practice alongside Managing Partner David Schumer, focusing on senior leadership roles across traditional and alternative managers, private equity, private credit, real estate, and multi-asset platforms.

Curtis joins Calibre One from Firsthand Talent Partners, an executive search boutique he founded to serve alternative investment managers with a practitioner-led approach. He brings nearly two decades of experience as a distribution leader working with sophisticated investors globally at leading firms including Goldman Sachs, AQR, and TechOperators Venture Capital.

Earlier in his career, Curtis held strategy consulting roles at the Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner), where he helped launch its research practice for Chief Investment Officers. He later joined First Quadrant, deepening his technical expertise and client advisory capabilities.

"Curtis has done the jobs our clients are hiring for," said David Schumer, Managing Partner at Calibre One. "He combines deep industry experience with an advisor mindset, having raised capital and built institutional franchises across public and private markets. His perspective and rigor make him an exceptional partner to our clients and candidates."

Curtis adds: "Calibre One shares my conviction that real-world operating experience elevates search. Our team brings that same practitioner lens to every engagement."

Curtis holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Applied Mathematics–Economics from Brown University. In addition, Curtis serves as an Adjunct Professor of Sales at Fordham University. He is a CFA charterholder and resides in Old Greenwich, Connecticut with his wife and two sons.

