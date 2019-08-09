Caliburn International Launches Mobile Medical On-Site Service Delivery

With the addition of the MMU, Caliburn will deliver mobile on-site services to clients, providing cost savings that translate into reduced lost work hours for time ordinarily spent at off-site clinic locations. The MMU is fully equipped to support a wide range of services, including wellness events, medical surveillance exams, surge hiring events, drug & alcohol testing, and disaster response with triage and first aid.

"I am thrilled to add the Mobile Medical Unit capability to our ever-growing list of health service offerings. For more than 25 years, we've delivered outstanding health services utilizing our quality clinic network and now we are proud to bring the clinic to the client," said Dan Jones, SVP and Head of Caliburn's Medical Management Solutions.

"We are very excited to be launching our new Mobile Medical Unit in Cape Canaveral, Florida," said Jim Van Dusen, Caliburn's Chief Operating Officer. "This mobile medical clinic will support local businesses and assist in community outreach programs."

About Caliburn International, LLC

We are a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. We provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company's website is www.caliburnintl.com.

