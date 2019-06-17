Caliburn International sponsors Military Appreciation Day at the Upperville Colt and Horse Show

In support of Military Appreciation Day, all Military personnel and their families received free admission to the event. Caliburn is a longtime supporter of USO and is proud to continue this support through our sponsorship at the Upperville show. We are honored to work with USO in their mission to support services and programs for U.S. military veterans and help active duty service members stay connected to their home communities.

At Saturday's Upperville event, Caliburn's Chief Operating Officer, C.D. Moore, U.S. Air Force Lt General (retired), presented Caliburn's contribution to Elaine Rogers, President and CEO of USO of Metropolitan Washington- Baltimore. "I served in the military for nearly thirty-five years and wherever I went in the world, the USO was there for me," said General Moore. "We are proud to sponsor the Military Appreciation Day at the Upperville event and to provide this check to USO Metro."

"At Caliburn, veterans are central to our company and bring exceptional talent to support our clients' mission-critical programs," said Caliburn's CEO, Jim Van Dusen. "We are honored and humbled to work alongside our veterans and recognize those who have served our country. We would like to thank all veterans for their service and unending commitment to securing our country's freedoms and values."

Caliburn is proud to be a part of and to support the Upperville Colt and Horseshow and the USO.

About Caliburn International, LLC: Caliburn International is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company's website is www.caliburnintl.com.

SOURCE Caliburn International