Caliburn Technologies™ Forms Strategic Advisory Board of Distinguished Naval, Defense, and Technology Leaders

Distinguished defense, technology, and innovation leaders join Caliburn to guide next phase of growth and mission delivery.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliburn Technologies™, the technology firm delivering TempestOS, a cyber-hardened operating system that serves as the integration layer for AI, robotics, and advanced sensing in defense environments, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board.

The Strategic Advisory Board will guide and advise Caliburn's leadership team on strategic matters through its diversity of expertise, objective insight, and long-term focus. Board members will provide perspectives informed by decades of operational, technical, and policy experience as Caliburn accelerates the deployment of TempestOS, the first operating system built to orchestrate frontier technologies across cyber, AI, robotics, and sensors.

The Board's formation reinforces Caliburn's mission to move cyber-resilient, software-defined capability to the fleet, supporting operational commanders as the Department of War shifts toward the Software Acquisition Pathway as the default for new software systems.

"Caliburn was created to turn proven technology into a dependable, scalable platform built for operational use," said Zac Staples, founder and CEO of Caliburn Technologies. "This Advisory Board brings together leaders who understand what it takes to field software in contested environments — not in theory, but in practice. Their guidance will help ensure TempestOS delivers real readiness at the tactical edge."

The five-member Strategic Advisory Board includes leaders from naval operations, defense research, autonomy, entrepreneurship, and allied maritime forces who will support Caliburn as trusted advisors and strategic partners.

Strategic Advisory Board Members

Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, U.S. Navy (Ret.) – Advisory Board Chair

Rear Admiral Selby served as Chief of Naval Research, leading a $4 billion research and development enterprise responsible for advancing naval science, technology, and innovation across the fleet. In this role, he oversaw the transition of critical technologies from basic research through applied development and into operational use. He previously served as the Navy's Chief Engineer, where he was responsible for technical authority, engineering standards, and lifecycle readiness across naval platforms and systems. Throughout his career, Selby has operated at the intersection of research, acquisition, and warfighting requirements, bringing a systems-level perspective on how emerging technologies are fielded at scale in support of operational forces.

Dr. Cara LaPointe – Advisor, Autonomy & AI Policy

Dr. LaPointe is a recognized leader in autonomy, artificial intelligence policy, and technology governance, with experience spanning government, academia, and applied research. She has held senior roles across the Department of the Navy, Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and Johns Hopkins University, where her work has focused on assured autonomy, AI risk management, and responsible system deployment. Her career reflects a deep understanding of how advanced software-enabled capabilities move from research into operational use while meeting policy, compliance, and trust requirements, supporting Caliburn's mission to field autonomous and AI-enabled systems that are both operationally effective and institutionally durable.

Gregory Glaros – Advisor, Strategic Accounts

Gregory (Greg) Glaros is a retired U.S. Navy strike fighter pilot and combat veteran with more than four decades of leadership across naval operations, defense innovation, and industry. He previously served as CEO of SYNEXXUS Inc., where he led the development and deployment of secure, networked maritime systems supporting distributed and autonomous operations across military and commercial domains. Glaros has played a key role in advancing novel maritime platforms, integrated electronic systems, and emerging operational concepts, and he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the United States Naval Academy, educating future naval leaders on emerging technologies, systems integration, and decision-making under uncertainty.

Steve Blank – Advisor, Innovation & Defense Entrepreneurship

Steve Blank is a pioneering authority on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transition, with more than four decades of experience building and advising technology companies. He is the creator of the Lean Startup methodology and a co-founder of Hacking for Defense, which introduced a new model for rapidly connecting commercial innovation with Department of War operational challenges. His work has reshaped how defense organizations engage startups, structure experimentation, and accelerate capability delivery, supporting Caliburn's role as a product company purpose-built to operate within modern defense acquisition frameworks.

James Parkin – Advisor

James Parkin brings more than 25 years of service in the Royal Navy, with senior experience across multinational maritime operations, fleet modernization, and allied force integration. His career includes leadership roles focused on operational readiness, interoperability, and coalition command in complex maritime environments. Parkin offers an allied perspective grounded in real-world operational planning and execution, strengthening Caliburn's ability to design and deploy systems that function effectively across coalition and partner naval forces.

The Strategic Advisory Board will work closely with Caliburn's leadership team as the company expands engineering and field deployment efforts, secures key certification milestones, and supports early operational installations with mission partners. TempestOS provides commanders with a secure integration layer, often described as a digital hitch ball, allowing payloads across cyber, AI, robotics, and sensors to be added, swapped, or upgraded rapidly as adversaries change tactics.

Caliburn Technologies benefits from Fathom5's reputation and intellectual property while delivering a product aimed squarely at solving frontline cybersecurity and operational challenges. To learn more, visit www.caliburn.us.

About Caliburn Technologies

Caliburn Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the technology firm delivering TempestOS, a cyber-hardened operating system that serves as the integration layer for AI, robotics, and advanced sensing in defense environments. The TempestOS platform provides a shared data model and guaranteed interoperability, enabling commanders to rapidly add or swap payloads and adapt faster than adversaries. Caliburn Technologies builds on a legacy of naval innovation, including the Navy's first predictive maintenance AI program of record and the "Second Age of Cyber" framework emphasizing adversary-focused metrics and automation. Led by founder and CEO Zac Staples, the former director of the Navy's Center for Cyber Warfare Research, Caliburn Technologies partners with both startups and primes to deliver mission-ready, cyber-resilient systems at the pace of relevance. Learn more at www.caliburn.us.

