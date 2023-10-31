CALICHE TO CONSTRUCT WORLD'S LARGEST HELIUM SALT STORAGE CAVERN AT SPINDLETOP COMPLEX

News provided by

Caliche Development Partners, LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 12:41 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliche Development Partners II (Caliche) recently announced plans to construct the world's largest helium salt storage cavern at Golden Triangle Storage (GTS) in Beaumont, TX.  The project will create the second helium cavern in North America, following Caliche's development and operation of the first such cavern at Coastal Caverns.

Continue Reading
Pictured here are Caliche's Beaumont facilities + operations
Pictured here are Caliche's Beaumont facilities + operations

Caliche is honored to be trusted with the stewardship of this valuable natural resource, especially with the recent changes and possible closure of the US Bureau of Land Management's Strategic Helium reserve.  Helium not only brings joy to many in the form of balloons, but it is also critical to space exploration, semiconductor manufacture and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines.

The helium project will be the company's first of five phases of growth at GTS, made possible under its newly received tax abatement agreements.  Each phase includes utilizing one or two of the nine permitted cavern locations, two of which are presently in service in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificated natural gas storage.

"The GTS team brings a long history of safely storing small and valuable molecules underground," said Dave Marchese, chief executive officer at Caliche.  "Between the recent restrictions by Russia and China on US access to the global helium supply, and the challenges surrounding the Federal Helium Reserve System sale, we believe GTS can help ensure a stable domestic supply for all critical end users." 

As part of GTS' expansion plans, Caliche has issued an open season and sought authorization from FERC for expansion of its existing facility, identifying two of the permitted caverns for natural gas service.  The company welcomes inquiries for its permitted and planned wells for hydrogen storage and has begun the Class VI permitting process for CO2 sequestration in recently leased subsurface zones under 4,000 contiguous acres in Jefferson County. 

About Caliche Development Partners II

Caliche Development Partners II (Caliche) is a private equity-backed, acquisition and development company focused on the underground storage of natural gas, industrial gases like hydrogen and helium, and carbon sequestration. Based in Houston, TX, Caliche's projects are located in Jefferson County on the US Gulf Coast (Golden Triangle Storage, GTS) and in Colusa County, CA (Central Valley Gas Storage, CVGS).  The Caliche management team previously developed and sold its underground storage business (Coastal Caverns) on the historic Spindletop salt dome in Beaumont.  Caliche is committed to leading infrastructure development companies in sustainability. Specifically, it is leveraging its expertise and relationships with large-scale emitters to spur the energy transition.  For more information, please visit www.CalicheStorage.com.

SOURCE Caliche Development Partners, LLC

Also from this source

CALICHE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS II ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR EXPANSION PROJECT AND FIRM NATURAL GAS STORAGE SERVICE AT FACILITY IN BEAUMONT

CALICHE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS II ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR EXPANSION PROJECT AND FIRM NATURAL GAS STORAGE SERVICE AT FACILITY IN BEAUMONT

Caliche Development Partners II (Caliche or Caliche II) announced today that it is holding a non-binding Open Season. The process begins 9:00 AM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.