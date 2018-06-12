Calidant Capital Partners With The Five Star Institute

DALLAS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calidant Capital, a Texas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made an equity capital investment in The Five Star Institute, a national trade association which holds conferences, produces publications, and maintains membership organizations for the mortgage industry. Calidant's partnership with Five Star will enhance the company's financial strength, breadth of offerings for its customer base, as well as its ability to expand into adjacent and new markets – organically and through acquisition. Though financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Five Star's founder Mark Hulme and President and CEO, Ed Delgado, will remain with the company indefinitely, and no investment banking firm was involved with the transaction.

In a joint statement, Calidant's principals Drew Bagot, David Lai, and Court Alley noted, "Five Star's exemplary management team, critical role in the industry, and focus on a countercyclical business segment made it a compelling opportunity for us to pursue. We see incredible opportunities for growth adjacent to and beyond the mortgage industry. We are very fortunate to be able to call Mark and Ed partners, and are honored to be a part of the bright future ahead for The Five Star Institute."

"Our partnership with Calidant is an important part of growing the Five Star brand. We are excited for this new chapter and the opportunity it will bring to expand our business across various sectors," said Mark Hulme, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Five Star. President & CEO Ed Delgado added, "As we focus on the growth of Five Star, we remain committed to providing best-in-class service. This partnership is the perfect pairing towards supporting our mission."

Building upon the diverse platform The Five Star Institute represents in the mortgage servicing space, Calidant will actively be seeking add-on investment opportunities within, tangential to, and outside of that segment, and will be working closely with its management team to identify opportunities for organic expansion initiatives toward driving accelerated growth.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the Five Star Institute (FSI) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market, through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services, and strategic events. FSI advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve and promote home ownership. Learn more at TheFiveStar.com.

Calidant Capital is a Texas-based private equity firm that focuses on acquiring lower middle-market companies, primarily with $3-12MM in EBITDA, providing the capital and strategic resources needed to build great companies that achieve above-average outcomes. Its principals have long-standing relationships with institutional funds, family offices, high net worth individuals, and debt providers with whom it selectively partners to drive value in companies it invests with. Calidant emphasizes bringing operational resources to its investments, and elects to focus on transaction opportunities with which its principals have successful prior experience. Learn more at CalidantCapital.com.

Drew Bagot, Managing Partner

Phone: +1.214.997.1170

Email: dbagot@calidantcapital.com

