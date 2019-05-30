Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Seasoned Biotech Executive Dr. Ashok Srivastava To Their Scientific Advisory Board

"We have been working collaboratively with Dr. Ashok Srivastava over the past year, and have benefited from his wisdom and insight, particularly from his clinical safety study of the smallpox vaccine during his time at the U.S. Army's Walter Reed Institute of Research and Medical Center," said Allan J. Camaisa , CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "We look forward to further utilizing his extensive experience as Calidi heads into phase 2 clinical trials. His innovative approach to bringing drugs to market is a fantastic fit for the Calidi Biotherapeutics scientific advisory board."

Calidi Bio's proprietary technology platform has been shown to effectively potentiate oncolytic viruses, using both autologous and scalable allogeneic stem cell-based delivery technology.

"I am extremely pleased to work with Calidi Biotherapeutics on their mission to cure cancer," said Dr. Ashok Srivastava, newly appointed scientific advisory board member, of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "Their approach to using the smallpox vaccine as an oncolytic virus is both novel and proven, having been used in millions of patients worldwide to eradicate smallpox. Furthermore, it is exciting to see the advances Calidi has made using stem cells to overcome the elimination of oncolytic viruses by the patient's immune system."

Dr. Ashok Srivastava's extensive biotech experience includes the current role of Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President Immuno-Oncology, Medical Oncology and Hematology Drug Development, Medical Affairs, and Pharmacovigilance for CliniFomatrix. He is also the current Medical Advisor-Vice President: Medical Affairs for Taiho Oncology Inc. Previously Dr. Srivastava was the Vice President of Oncology Drug Development, Medical Affairs, and Clinical Operations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, as well as the Executive Medical Director for the Global Oncology Business Unit, Lead Oncology, Global Medical Affairs Oncology for Eisai, Inc. He has more than 15 years of experience in drug development, medical affairs and commercialization of cancer drugs including radiopharmaceutical and supportive care; Phase I – 4, and marketing commercialization of Hematology, Oncology and radio-immuno-oncology drugs in the USA, EU and Japan. He is a pioneer in cancer drug development worldwide for large and complex Phase 3 Clinical Trials.

Dr. Srivastava is one of the inventors of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine (IXIARO). He has published more than 85 papers in National and International Journals, holds more than 120 abstracts, 3 book chapters and 2 patents. Amongst his multiple awards and commendations both nationally and internationally, he has been recognized by the United Nations, Ministry of Health, Japan, and Department of Army, Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Washington DC, USA. He also served as the medical advisor for Poniard Pharmaceutical for small cell lung cancer and Taiho Oncology in USA, EU, and India. Dr. Srivastava is member of numerous prestigious organizations; America's Top Oncologist 2017, Breast Cancer Foundation, Indian Society of Oncology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society for Therapeutic Radiology & Oncology, American Association of Cancer Research, and International Society of Lung Cancer.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenges to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing its cell-based oncolytic virus delivery platform in an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of prostate cancer, based on previous guidance the company has received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Calidi Therapeutics scientific, clinical and regulatory expert advisors. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

