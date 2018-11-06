Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical‐stage biotherapeutics company at the forefront of cell-delivered oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer, today announced that data from its clinical studies in late-stage cancer patients will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) upcoming 33rd Annual Meeting, which is being held from November 7 to November 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Calidi will be presenting data based on two accepted abstracts at SITC. These two presentations will highlight how Calidi's platform will significantly potentiate oncolytic virotherapy by using either autologous or a more scalable, off-the-shelf, allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell-based delivery technology. Additionally, the presentations will detail the safety findings and post-treatment observations from Calidi's first clinical trial of oncolytic vaccinia virus combined with adipose stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells in autologous settings.

"The Calidi Biotherapeutics Platform is an exciting and promising new method of attacking cancer by addressing a major obstacle in the oncolytic virotherapy – the elimination of oncolytic viruses by the patient's immune system," said Dr. Francesco Marincola, MD, Chief Science Officer, Refuge Biotechnologies, and Past President, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

SITC presentation details are as follows:

Abstract P609: First in man study of TK positive oncolytic vaccinia virus delivered by adipose stromal vascular fraction cells

Date: Friday, Nov. 9, from 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Poster Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Key Words: Clinical trial; Cytokine; Immune monitoring; Leukemia/Lymphoma; MDSC; NK/NK T cell; Oncolytic virus, Regulatory T cell (Treg cell); Solid tumors; T cell; Tumor microenvironment

Abstract P617: A cell-based platform to protect and enhance oncolytic virus therapies

Date: Friday, Nov. 9, from 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Poster Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Key Words: Immune suppression; NK/NK T cell; Solid tumors; T cell; Tumor evasion; Vaccine

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, and is a clinical-stage drug development company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenge to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. The company's research could transform the way that cancer is treated. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

