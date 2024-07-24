Califia Farms® Acquires Uproot Inc.

Acquisition Will Bring Califia Farms Plantmilks to 100s of Colleges, Universities and Other Dining Locations Nationwide in a Convenient Dispensing Solution

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, today announced the acquisition of Uproot Inc., leading plantmilk dispenser system for food service. Founded by Kevin Eve and Jacob Conway who had a passion to provide consumers with healthy plant-based beverages, Uproot provides a convenient solution while increasing sustainability through packaging reduction.

"The founders of Uproot have developed a turnkey solution for dispensing plant-based milk and have achieved impressive distribution in just five years," said Dave Ritterbush, CEO of Califia Farms. "We look forward to building on this foundation, connecting with consumers in new ways and providing our plantmilks to more people."

The Uproot team, including the two founders, will be joining the Califia team. Through the acquisition, Califia will expand its Away From Home portfolio of products and services. Uproot is established in over 150 of the leading college and university campuses across the U.S. and other dining locations. The Uproot dispensing system provides a convenient and sustainable solution for delivering healthy and delicious plant-based milks to health-conscious consumers.

"Jacob and I founded Uproot to bring great plant-based milks to college dining and other food services. We are excited to continue this mission with Califia Farms because they share our commitment to nutrition and sustainability," said Kevin Eve, founder of Uproot. "Together with Califia Farms, we will be able to offer more delightful, dispensed plant-based products and better serve our customers!"

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Uproot

Uproot combines delicious plant-based dairy products and convenient dispensers to create turnkey solutions for food services. By optimizing the entire solution from formulation to distribution, Uproot meets the complex needs of high-volume food services. Uproot's first product is a plantmilk dispenser program for cafeterias. It is the solution of choice for top colleges and corporate offices.

SOURCE Califia Farms