Califia Farms® Introduces 'Califia Farms Complete', Plant-Based Milk Nutritionally Comparable to Dairy¹

Nutritional powerhouse, Califia Farms Complete, has 9 essential nutrients, 8 grams of protein, all 9 essential amino acids, and 50% less sugar than dairy milk²

New offering launches alongside ready-to-drink Matcha Almond Latte, Sweetened Iced Coffee, Chocolate Strawberry Almond Creamer and Organic Oat and Coconut Barista Blends

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, today announced the launch of Califia Farms Complete, a deliciously creamy plant milk with nine essential nutrients, eight grams of protein, all nine essential amino acids, and half the sugar of dairy milk. Made from a special blend of pea, chickpea, and fava bean protein, Califia Farms Complete offers consumers the perfect way to meet their nutritional needs – all from plant sources. It is available now at Target, Walmart, and other retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.69.

Nutritionally comparable to dairy, one eight-ounce serving of Califia Farms Complete contains the same amount or more of these nine essential nutrients as an eight-ounce serving of dairy milk: Protein, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Riboflavin. While plant-based milks continue to enjoy popularity thanks to taste and a relatively lower fat, sugar, and calorie profile than dairy milk, this product serves the 60% of consumers who say they are concerned they will miss out on important nutrients when drinking a plant-based beverage³.. Delicious with a silky-smooth texture, Califia Farms Complete is perfect blended in smoothies, poured over cereal, or sipped straight.

"The launch of Califia Farms Complete is a standout addition to our product portfolio and signals a shift in the way we think about plant-based milks," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. "This product is not only irresistibly delicious and creamy, but it also delivers an undeniably impressive number of vitamins and minerals that rival that of dairy milk. The launch of Califia Farms Complete means that consumers now have even more yummy, nutritious ways to enjoy a plant-based diet without compromise."

Califia Farms Complete is available in a 40-ounce, refrigerated format and is free from the nine major allergens as determined by the FDA: milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soybeans, or sesame. It is Non-GMO Project Verified.

"The level of total nutrition found in Califia Farms Complete is a powerful and unique way for consumers to achieve their nutritional needs," said Rajneesh Hora, chief science officer at Califia Farms. "We spent a lot of time perfecting this formula to combine noteworthy amounts of vitamins, minerals, and protein while delivering on the delicious, creamy consistency that's become a hallmark of Califia's plant-based products."

Joining Califia Farms Complete in the brand's award-winning line of plant-based beverages are five additional items, all 100% dairy-free and delicious:

Matcha Almond Latte (48 ounces)

First multi-serve ready-to-drink plant-based matcha latte

Made with real matcha green tea powder and Califia's signature creamy almond milk

Available at: Target, Kroger, Publix

MSRP: $6.49

Organic Oat Barista Blend (32 ounces)

Steams and froths beautifully for the perfect latte

Certified USDA Organic

Available at: Amazon, Instacart, or your local grocer

MSRP: $5.39

Coconut Barista Blend (32 ounces)

Foams and steam perfectly for all your coffee creations with the added flavor and creaminess of coconut

Available at: Amazon, Instacart, or your local grocer

MSRP: $4.99

Chocolate Strawberry Almond Creamer – Limited Edition (25.4 ounces)

Gives your coffee all the sweet, creamy goodness of dairy creamer without the dairy. With all the decadent sweetness of a perfectly ripe strawberry dipped in chocolate, it's plant-based and gluten-free

Available exclusively at Target for a limited time

MSRP: $5.29

Pure Black Sweetened Iced Coffee (48 ounces)

Brewed to blend with Califia plant-based milks and creamers, it's the perfect subtly sweet black coffee base for creating your coffee drinks at home

Available at Kroger and other retailers, March 2024

MSRP: $6.19

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com

¹One 8oz serving of Califia Farms Complete has the same amount or more of each of these nine essential nutrients as an 8oz serving of dairy milk: Protein, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Riboflavin. Other nutrients may vary. See Nutrition Facts for complete information.

²One cup of 2% dairy milk contains 12 grams of sugar. One cup of Califia Farms Complete Plant-Based Milk contains 6 grams of sugar.

³Mintel, "Plant-based milks can recruit new flexi-dairy-ans", June 2023

