Califia Farms® Introduces Only Organic Plant-Based Creamers with No Gums or Oils

New Organic Almond Creamers Are Made with Simple Ingredients and Launch Alongside Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, today announced the launch of Organic Almond Creamers, the only plant-based creamers on the market that are USDA Certified Organic and made with simple ingredients and no gums or oils. Available in three delicious flavors – Lavender, Brown Sugar, and Vanilla – the creamers are available now at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and specialty natural stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.79.

Califia Farms announces the only plant-based creamers on the market that are USDA Certified Organic and made with simple ingredients and no gums or oils. Califia Farms introduces new Organic Almond Creamers available in three delicious flavors – Lavender, Brown Sugar, and Vanilla.

"These Organic Almond Creamers are the only products of their kind on the market and give consumers something they've been asking for: creamy, great-tasting plant-based coffee creamers that are organic and made from simple ingredients," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. "These products are the latest innovation in our ongoing goal to provide an array of delicious plant-based products that meet the evolving and unique needs of today's consumer."

The new items come at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional creamers, particularly those that are organic with simple and recognizable ingredients. According to a Mintel report, 50% of organic food and drink buyers would like to see dairy alternatives that they perceive as less processed.1 The creamers are the latest addition to the brand's organic line of plant-based beverages made with simple ingredients – joining the soon-to-launch Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk as well as the existing Organic Almondmilk and Organic Oatmilk, which were introduced in January 2023. The new coconut milk is the first organic coconut milk without oils and gums in the refrigerated dairy set.

The Organic Almond Creamers and plant milks joining Califia Farms' simple & organic line are:

Califia Farms Organic Lavender Almond Creamer : A sweet and slightly floral lavender flavor plus organic almond milk and organic cane sugar Available now at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market Suggested retail price: $6.79

: Califia Farms Organic Brown Sugar Almond Creamer : A sweet, golden-brown sugar flavor plus organic almond milk and real, organic brown sugar Available now at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market Suggested retail price: $6.79

Califia Farms Organic Vanilla Almond Creamer : A sweet and rich vanilla flavor with organic almond milk and organic cane sugar Available now at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market Suggested retail price: $6.79

Califia Farms Organic Coconutmilk : Made from just water, organic coconut cream, organic coconut water, and a touch of baking soda. Available at Whole Foods beginning in June 2024 Suggested retail price: $6.99

: Califia Farms Organic Vanilla Almondmilk: Made from just water, organic almonds, sea salt, and organic vanilla extract. Available at Whole Foods beginning in June 2024 Suggested retail price: $6.49



Califia Farms Organic Almond Creamers are available in a 25.4-ounce, refrigerated format. With a silky-smooth texture, they blend smoothly into hot or iced coffee, like the brand's popular Pure Black Unsweetened Iced Coffee and Pure Black Medium Roast Cold Brew. They will debut at the Natural Products Expo West Show this week in Anaheim, California – the food and beverage industry's leading natural, organic, and healthy products event.

To celebrate the entire organic product line, Califia Farms has partnered with leading experts and tastemakers, including: Megan Roup, celebrity trainer and founder of The Sculpt Society; Peter Som, award-winning fashion designer, culinary creative and lifestyle expert; and Chef K, personal chef to the Kardashian Jenners. Throughout 2024, and across social media and other channels, all three will help showcase the different, delicious ways to enjoy the brand's new organic line. From nutritious smoothies to at-home coffee creations, to yummy cocktails, and more they will provide exclusive food, lifestyle, and recipe tips that consumers can easily incorporate into their daily routine.

Digital assets are available to view and download here.

1 Mintel, "Natural and Organic Food Shopper," July 2020

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok. #Calilujah

SOURCE Califia Farms