Califia Farms Named Beverage Forum's Company of the Year in the Small Company Category ($1BB in revenue or less)

"We're honored by this recognition for the brand Califia has built over the last 10 years and where we are going in the future," said Dave Ritterbush, CEO of Califia Farms. "With nearly two in five households buying plant-based dairy alternatives ii, Califia is uniquely positioned to provide consumers with the healthy, delicious beverages they are seeking. He added, "We remain committed to creating a future where plants replace dairy without compromise."

Califia Farms was chosen as the Small Company of the Year based on its impact on the beverage industry.

"Califia Farms is a true innovator in the beverage space," said Michael Bellas, chairman and CEO of Beverage Marketing Corporation. "Califia continues to expand its line of dairy alternatives with unique and on-trend products like Protein Oat and its latest Barista Blend releases: Mushroom Oat and Hemp."

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-ih-FEE-ah" like California)

Inspired by the bounty of California, Califia Farms is on a mission to nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle. The company creates innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go plant-based and dairy-free, without compromise. Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., as well as the leading brand in the natural products plant-based milks category.

Founded in 2010 by beverage visionary, Greg Steltenpohl, in partnership with a farmer's co-op based in the San Joaquin Valley, Califia Farms is a uniquely California company. Its Bakersfield, Calif. manufacturing plant is powered 100% by renewable energy and re-purposes more than 90% of its post-production byproduct.

About Beverage Forum

The Beverage Forum, taking place virtually May 11-12, 2021, is the only executive level conference that brings together a broad array of beverage companies with key leaders and innovators to address the future state of the beverage marketplace. With a new kind of future ahead for all beverage professionals, now is the greatest time to keep informed on the progression of the beverage community. Take your organization to a new level of success with the knowledge and practices of today's leaders and tastemakers. No other beverage conference will give you direct access to the most influential and forward thinking minds in the beverage industry. Register today at www.BeverageForum.com

