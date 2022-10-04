California ™ "PERFECT WORLD," HITS #79 ON THE BILLBOARD TOP 100 MediaBase Activator Chart!

The New Track Follows The MIDI Pioneer and Veteran Singer/Songwriter's Incredible Run of nine #1 International Hits on The Radio Indie Alliance Charts in 2022

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an unprecedented and impactful run of nine consecutive #1 international hits on the Radio Indie Alliance chart, veteran singer/songwriter and MIDI pioneer Les Fradkin brings back California – the name of his classic 70's and 80's band – for his latest single "Perfect World," a lighthearted, summery and romantic tune celebrating the joys of two people creating the perfect relationship despite the man's inherent flaws.

California ™ - "Perfect World (Single)"

Calling it a miracle that "two 70 year old indie artists" – Fradkin and his wife and life and creative partner Loretta Fradkin – could chart a track in the Top 100. "Perfect World" is up to #79 on the Billboard Top 100 Mediabase Activator Chart for the week of September 24, 2022.

Fradkin's recent solo single "Under the Covers," from his 2021 album The Cross in the Sky, peaked at #50 on the same chart earlier in 2022.

Harkening back to the sound and aesthetic of the original band California – which Fradkin led from 1973 through 1985 as they recorded on Laurie Records (U.S.) and RCA (UK) – they draw inspiration from the Beach Boys. The first incarnation of California scored a chart hit in 1981 with a medley of Beach Boys hits titled "Summer Fun Medley." Concurrent with its charting on Billboard, "Perfect World" also recently topped the Radio Indie Alliance chart.

The group California, featuring Les Fradkin as its founding Original Member and still leading the group to this day, were Laurie Records recording Artists in the 1970's and 1980's. California had several Hit Singles during that time period including "Summer Fun Medley". Other California highlights included an appearance on American Bandstand TV show singing "Summer Fun Medley".

Now, California thunders back at RRO Entertainment with its brand new Original Hit Single "Perfect World"!

