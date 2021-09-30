California Addiction Treatment Center Kicks Off Tree Planting Campaign to Honor 22+ Million Americans in Recovery and Promote Recovery of National Forests

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October, New Leaf Detox and Treatment in San Juan Capistrano, California announced its "New Leaves for Recovery" campaign to honor those in recovery from alcohol and substance use disorders, and support urgent reforestation of national forests.

An estimated 22+ million Americans, 1 in 10 adults, are in recovery—an achievement lost behind sobering headlines and grim statistics about opioid addiction, relapse, and drug overdose deaths. "People in recovery show there's life beyond addiction, that it's possible to resolve alcohol and substance use issues and lead healthy, productive lives," says New Leaf's Executive Director, Josh Hamburg. "Cross-sectional and longitudinal analysis of addiction recovery yield important insights about treatment methods to providers, clarify funding emphasis to policy makers, and offer hope and inspiration to those grappling with addiction and their loved ones," he said.

Overcoming addiction is arduous work that is done in private and in recovery community settings and rarely acknowledged. Thus the San Juan Capistrano addiction detox and treatment center launched "New Leaves for Recovery," — a tree planting campaign with National Forest Foundation — to honor the 22+ million strong recovery community. The effort celebrates those in recovery, while also promoting recovery of national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, droughts, and other disasters.

Those who wish to commemorate a loved one in recovery, encourage a loved one in recovery, remember a loved one, or support recovery of our national forests, may join the New Leaves for Recovery campaign established with National Forest Foundation. For a donation of $1, National Forest Foundation will plant a seedling of a native species in a national forest in urgent need of recovery and reforestation. To donate, please visit https://nldetox.com/tree-planting-campaign/

For more information, please contact Gail Vida at newsroom(at)nldetox.com or Josh Hamburg at jhamburg(at)nldetox.com or visit New Leaf Detox and Treatment in San Juan Capistrano, California at www.nldetox.com

