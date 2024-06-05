California Aerospace Day Celebrates Achievements of the Golden State's Aerospace Industry

The event co-hosted by Boeing, Lockheed Martin & Amazon Project Kuiper, showcases significance of aerospace industry and its impact on California's economy and beyond.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Amazon Project Kuiper, the Aerospace Defense Alliance of California (ADAC) part of the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) hosted its second California Aerospace Day. The one-day event brings together a cross-section of California's largest aerospace companies with state legislators to showcase the industry's impact on the Golden State's economy.

Over 200 people attended the Aerospace Museum of California on Wednesday to hear from the best and brightest in the aerospace industry, including NASA Astronaut Michael S. Hopkins.

"Today is a glimpse into the future of California's manufacturing industry – the aerospace industry brings forth high-skilled and high-paying jobs to the economy and our communities across the state," said Lance Hastings, CMTA's CEO & President. "Events like this one are important to recognize the hard work and dedication of the scientists, engineers, and innovators who have made all of this possible."

California has been at the forefront of space exploration for decades. The state's aerospace industry supports more than 511,000 high-paying jobs, generates more than $100 billion in annual economic activity, and generates $7 billion in state and local taxes, according to a recent report by PwC.

"The aerospace industry is the backbone of the California economy. This industry offers jobs and opportunities for a highly-skilled workforce that powers the innovations of today and tomorrow through the products and technologies that are created and built here in the state," said Mark Taylor, ADAC Chair and Director of Government Operations for Boeing in California. "Aerospace also helps repay California's investment in higher education by retaining that talent with high-wage jobs and opportunities."

Throughout the day, leaders from aerospace manufacturers, professors and legislators participated in various panel discussions on STEM and workforce development, climate change and sustainability, and innovation and technology.

"Lockheed Martin has a proud history driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery in California, to include major breakthroughs in aircraft development to deep space exploration," said John Clark, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®. "Along with technical achievements, we are committed to inspiring the next generations of engineers and scientists to ensure the United States is Ahead of Ready."

The aerospace industry supply chain consists of thousands of other small businesses, many minority-owned, located throughout all 58 counties. America's aerospace industry originated in California and today remains the largest industry in the state.

"Amazon's Project Kuiper is thrilled to partner with the Aerospace Defense Alliance of California (ADAC) part of the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA)," said Beth Cooley, Head of State & Local Policy, Connectivity, Amazon Project Kuiper. "Our mission is to provide fast, affordable connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world, and we're excited about the impact Project Kuiper will have for customers, communities, and the broader aerospace industry across California."

Held at the Aerospace Museum of California, the event, which included tours of Lockheed Martin's F35 simulator, Stratolaunch's Roc carrier plane model, Northrop Grumman's model of the B2 Bomber, RTX's Ejection Seat Display, Boeing's Wisk Brand Wall, and other industry exhibits, was organized through ADAC, which was formed in 2021.

To learn more about what these organizations are doing to maintain California's place as the leading state for the aerospace and defense industry



The California Manufacturers & Technology Association has advocated for pro-growth laws and regulations before the California legislature and administrative agencies since 1918. The total output from manufacturing in California is $300 billion per year, roughly 10 percent of the total economic output of the state. Manufacturers employ 1.3 million Californians paying wages more than $25,000 higher than other non-farm employers in the state.



The Aerospace and Defense Alliance of California (ADAC) is affiliated with the California Manufacturers and Technology Association (CMTA) and was formed to address specific state policy issues affecting the aerospace and defense industry, specifically. California is a global leader in aerospace, aviation, defense, space science research and development (R&D), and advanced manufacturing. California's aerospace industry supports more than 511,000 high-paying jobs, generates more than $100 billion in annual economic activity, and generates $7 billion in state and local taxes.

