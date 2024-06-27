California Air Resources Board and CALSTART Announce the Availability of More Than 150 Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Models

The use of clean vehicles available from California HVIP will help improve air

quality and accelerate the ZEV market across the state.

PASADENA, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) is excited to share what kinds of medium- and heavy-duty zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) models are available in the vehicle catalog.

Launched in 2009 by CARB, and part of the California Climate Investments, California HVIP offers fleet and independent owner-operators an array of zero-emissions models for them to consider purchasing to meet their needs. The project also offers a wide selection of zero-emissions transit buses, school buses, and drayage trucks. Small trucking fleet options are available through the Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) set-aside.

The website makes finding HVIP-eligible vehicles a breeze. To get started, prospective buyers must navigate to the "Vehicles" tab at the top of the homepage and then choose the vehicle type of interest. The web user can see vehicle options for sale in a particular category alongside specs on each one, including class type, battery, model year, and technology. A list of approved dealers well-versed in HVIP can also be found under the "Vehicles" tab.

"Options for zero-emissions vehicles are growing across various transportation needs, and the vehicle catalog is the latest example of the resources that CARB is making available to fleet owners and operators to make it easier to deploy cleaner technology," said Dr. Sydney Vergis, Deputy Executive Officer at the California Air Resources Board. "The updated website makes key information available in one location, including incentive eligibility, vehicle specifications, and dealership availability—making it easier for fleets to be part of the solution for cleaner air and healthier communities."

Interested buyers are encouraged to connect with Cal Fleet Advisor, a no-cost advisory service, for fleet technical assistance.

"The HVIP project is a game-changer in the green transportation sector, offering a diverse array of vehicles that cater to various needs while promoting sustainability," said Tor Larson, Vice President of Trucks, Off-Road, and Marketing, CALSTART. "This initiative not only provides financial incentives but also drives innovation and accessibility, ensuring a cleaner, more efficient future for all."

Switching to ZEVs, and improving public health with cleaner air, is easy with HVIP. For more information on how to go zero, visit California HVIP's website.

About California Climate Investments

California HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

About California Air Resources Board

CARB's mission is to promote and protect public health, welfare, and ecological resources through effective reduction of air pollutants while recognizing and considering effects on the economy. CARB is the lead agency for climate change programs and oversees all air pollution control efforts in California to attain and maintain health-based air quality standards.

About CALSTART

A mission-driven industry organization focused on transportation decarbonization and clean air for all, CALSTART has offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, New York, and Europe. CALSTART is uniquely positioned to build the national clean transportation industry by working closely with its member companies and building on the lessons learned from the major programs it manages for the State of California. CALSTART has more than 280 member companies and manages more than $500 million in vehicle incentive and technical assistance programs in the United States.

SOURCE CALSTART Inc