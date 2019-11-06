California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) to Announce 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Heroes
4th Annual CAPA Summit at the California Endowment Center, Los Angeles
Nov 06, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards for 2019, during a press event at the 4th Annual CAPA Summit. This year CAPA took a leadership role in successfully opposing SB 58, Senator Scott Wiener's 3rd failure in three years to change last call policy at California bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.
What:
Press Event / 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards
When:
Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:30 P.M.
Where:
Yosemite Room, California Endowment Center for Healthy Communities
1000 North Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Who:
2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Hero Awards:
•
Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), California State Assemblymember, District 36
•
CAPA Member Agency of the Year - Surprise
2019 CAPA Wakinyan Awards:
•
Paul Krekorian, (D-Los Angeles) Los Angeles City Council, District 2
•
Paul Koretz, Los Angeles City Council, District 5
•
Alison Simard, Director of Communications, Councilmember Paul Koretz
•
Jeffrey Ebenstein, Director of Policy and Legislation, Councilmember Paul Koretz.
•
Miriam Castro, CAPA member, community organizer
•
|
Richard Zaldivar, CAPA Co-Chair, Founder/E.D., The Wall - Las Memorias Project, President/Chair, Alcohol Justice Board of Directors
CAPA Member Organizations:
- Alcohol Justice
- Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
- ADAPP, Inc.
- ADAPT San Ramon Valley
- Bay Area Community Resources
- Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- CA Council on Alcohol Problems
- CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Center for Human Development
- Center for Open Recovery
- DogPAC of San Francisco
- Dolores Huerta Foundation
- Eden Youth & Family Center
- Institute for Public Strategies
- FASD Network of Southern CA
- FreeMUNI – SF
- Friday Night Live Partnership
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center
- Laytonville Healthy Start
- L.A. County Friday Night Live
- L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA)
- L.A. County Office of Education
- Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
- MFI Recovery Center
- Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
- National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
- National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
- Partnership for a Positive Pomona
- Paso por Paso, Inc.
- Project SAFER
- Pueblo y Salud
- Reach Out
- San Marcos Prevention Coalition
- San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
- SAY San Diego
- Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
- South Orange County Coalition
- Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
- The Wall Las Memorias Project
- UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
- Women Against Gun Violence
- Youth For Justice
CAPA Mission:
The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.
CAPA Platform:
Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.
- Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.
- Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.
- Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.
- Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.
- Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"
For More Information go to: https://alcoholpolicyalliance.org/ or https://alcoholjustice.org/
Take Action here: to thank the California legislators who stopped SB 58!
CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
SOURCE California Alcohol Policy Alliance
