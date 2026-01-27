California American Water Invests Nearly $5 Million in Sacramento Community Water Supply with New Contempo Well Installation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is investing $4.7 million in a new groundwater well to help enhance water resiliency and reliability for Suburban-Rosemont customers. This project reflects California American Water's ongoing commitment to infrastructure improvements that support long-term system demand and help provide safe, clean, and reliable water service.

"This project is an important step in helping ensure our customers and the communities we serve have access to high-quality water for years to come," said Audie Foster, Operations Director of California American Water's Northern Division. "By continually investing in California's infrastructure today, we're preparing for and addressing tomorrow's needs."

This Contempo Well Installation Project will add a new groundwater production well designed to meet water demand in the Suburban-Rosemont system as older wells are retired from service. The project will include a new well and pump, along with other essential upgrades and equipment installation to support efficient system performance.

"Reliable water service is essential to the health and vitality of our communities," said Charlie Wolfe, Principal Project Delivery Engineer for California American Water. "The Contempo Well Installation Project demonstrates our commitment to continuing proactive planning and long-term sustainability."

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027. Once completed, this project will enhance water supply reliability for families and businesses in the Suburban-Rosemont area.

