California American Water's Aquifer Storage and Recovery Adds to Community's Water Supply

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon over two decades of success, California American Water continues its Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) program during the rainy season to capture and store excess water for use during periods of drought.

The aquifer storage and recovery process captures excess winter flows from the Carmel River and strategically replenishes underground aquifers. ASR operates through a network of well, pump and booster stations along the Carmel River, as well as a conveyance infrastructure installed along General Jim Moore Boulevard, which transports ASR water for storage in the Seaside Groundwater Basin.

"The unique hydrogeology of this area allows us to make good use of the sedimentary rock beneath our feet, as these aquifers act as natural subsurface storage reservoirs," said Spencer Vartanian, Director of Operations for California American Water in Pacific Grove. "Above ground, we prepare our critical infrastructure to help ensure it's in good working order and that we capture and store as much water as possible for later use."

As mandated by the state, California American Water's ASR program only captures excess Carmel River flows during heavy rainfall. With increasing periods of drought, the opportunity for ASR recharge opportunities may be irregular. By combining the ASR program with water recycling and the approved desalination project, the company is investing in reliable and resilient water infrastructure and storage to better serve the community. Despite recent rainfall, water conservation remains crucial in California, as the state prepares for potential future droughts.

Since the ASR season commenced on December 26, 2025, California American Water has captured over 240-acre feet of water (approximately 78 million gallons) and injected it into the Seaside Groundwater Basin for future use. For water year 2024-2025, over 715-acre feet of water (approximately 233 million gallons) was stored for future use through the ASR program.

"By working collaboratively with our partner agencies, we're executing on the necessary functions for a successful ASR season," continued Vartanian. "These important partnerships help ensure that our water resilience strategy continues to meet our community's water needs."

