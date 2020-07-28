California And West Coast Businesses Benefit From Increased Availability Of Renewable Diesel Fuel: Neste Opens Four New Fueling Stations So Fleet Drivers Can Access Neste MY Renewable Diesel

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel, announced it has opened four new fueling stations in northern and central California, providing greater accessibility to 100% renewable diesel. The fueling stations are open 24/7 and provide a seamless and quick customer experience. They are strategically located near major commercial freight routes and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new cardlock locations are operated by Jeffries Brothers Petroleum and are located at:

Wasco, Calif. – 750 U.S. Highway 46

– 750 U.S. Highway 46 Wasco, Calif. – 2098 U.S. Highway 46

– 2098 U.S. Highway 46 Buttonwillow, Calif. – 35750 U.S. Highway 58

– 35750 U.S. Highway 58 Shafter, Calif. – 102 South Beech Ave.

Each location is regularly supplied with Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to petroleum diesel. The four new fueling stations join existing Neste-branded fuel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes and Ripon.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a certified drop-in replacement fuel that's compatible in all diesel engines and can be integrated into all diesel fuel infrastructures at no extra cost. As part of the advanced clean truck rule, California regulators are considering additional measures to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from trucks. The combination of modern diesel engines with renewable diesel is a "today" solution and will continue to provide fleet operators with an affordable way to future-proof their investments and equipment as new rules come into effect.

"Truck drivers are maintaining an important role in delivering packages, supplying hospitals and restocking grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Carrie Song, Vice President for Renewable Road Transport in North America. "It is critical to keep these vehicles moving with less greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution as we look toward creating a healthier planet for our children, and to create the framework for a green recovery in a post-COVID world."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is competitively priced and delivers superior value compared to other diesel fuel alternatives. Neste's plan is to continue expanding its renewable diesel footprint on the West Coast of the U.S.

Neste's 100% renewable advanced biofuels will continue to play a big role in the Golden State, enabling forward-thinking businesses and cities to kickstart a green recovery. Neste's fuel has already played a major role in California's low carbon fuel standard, replacing more than 1.6 billion gallons of fossil diesel. Additionally, many well-known engine makers certify the use of renewable diesel in their engines, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has a certified pathway for renewable diesel.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information on Neste MY, and to learn how your fleet can make the switch, visit NesteMY.com or find a distributor.

About Neste

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion. In 2020, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Learn more about Neste and its mission to fight climate change at Neste.us. Follow Neste on twitter: @Neste_NA and on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Helen Deian

[email protected]

+1 713 870 5217

