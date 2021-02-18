California Art Club Celebrates the Landing of the Mars Perseverance Rover with the Virtual Exhibition 'Mars: An Artistic Mission'

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark today's landing of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover, the California Art Club unveiled its virtual exhibition Mars: An Artistic Mission.

On view through May 31, the display features nearly 80 paintings and sculptures, as nationally recognized and up-and-coming representational artists used their talents to interpret the Mars landscape and its lore in artwork that spans fact, fiction and fantasy. The exhibition may be viewed at californiaartclub.org/mars.

The intersection of space exploration and art have a long history. Since the 1960s, NASA has worked with artists, including Norman Rockwell and Andy Warhol, to document its missions and research.

Featured artists in Mars: An Artistic Mission include William Stout, who has received acclaim for his science-based artwork and motion picture art; James Gurney, creator of the book series Dinotopia; and world-renowned fantasy artists Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell.

According to Stout, whose work includes murals of prehistorical life for natural history museums, "The smartest scientists I know love to work with artists because they understand that artists are the conduit of the knowledge they are writing about for science journals. The public is not going to read dry scientific articles, but they would be happy to look at a beautiful painting that helps them comprehend the research."

Educational programming will complement the display and include an art talk about science and art, as well as a virtual paint/sculpt-out on Mars, during which artists will create new works.

The organization is also hosting a Student Art Competition, providing entrants with the opportunity to win prizes and have their artwork showcased on the CAC website. Details about the contest, which runs through April 5, may be found at californiaartclub.org/studentcontest.

The California Art Club (www.californiaartclub.org), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active professional art organizations in the world. Its mission is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts.

