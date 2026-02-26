California Art Teacher Launches Mindfulness Book Series for a Screen-Immersed Generation

DEL MAR, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Joy of Mindfulness with Dorie the Dog," (Instagram: @Dorie.thedog), is the first in a five-book children's series by California art educator, author, entrepreneur, thought-leader and illustrator Katie O'Brien, M.Ed., (http://authorkatieobrien.com), (https://katieobrienart.com), created to support Gen Z and Gen Alpha children navigating a screen-saturated world through holistic and creative tools.

Drawing from more than 15 years in the classroom, O'Brien began observing significant shifts in students' attention spans, cognitive processing, confidence, creativity, and emotional regulation. A two-time author, TED Talk keynote speaker, artist, educator, and entrepreneur, she developed the series in response to what she describes as a growing crisis in children's focus, identity formation, and emotional well-being.

In addition to the book series, O'Brien is actively developing impactful social-emotional learning (SEL) art curriculum designed for both parents and educators. These developmentally appropriate lessons integrate mindfulness, creative expression, and emotional awareness, offering practical tools that support confidence, self-regulation, and mental well-being. The curriculum will be available at (www.doriethedog.com), expanding the series into classrooms and homes alike.

The Joy of Mindfulness with Dorie the Dog introduces accessible practices such as affirmations, mindfulness exercises, and a companion coloring book to help children build focus, resilience, and internal validation. Through gentle storytelling and intentional illustration, inspired by the simple magic of slowing down, the book encourages children to notice, breathe, and find joy in everyday moments—away from screens and into the present.

Research supports the impact of holistic and arts-integrated practices. Studies by the American Institutes for Research and the Wolf Trap Foundation (2015) show that approaches including mindfulness, meditation, affirmations, arts integration, and social-emotional learning can increase academic performance while reducing stress by as much as 40%.

The series was inspired by O'Brien's experience adopting her dog, Dorie, from Helen Woodward Animal Center and intentionally unplugging during daily sunset walks at Dog Beach in Del Mar, California. By leaving her phone behind, O'Brien noticed increased presence, calm, and artistic inspiration—insights that became foundational to the series' message and visual storytelling.

"We are raising the most screen-immersed generation in history at the exact moment their brains are most adaptable," said O'Brien. "Mindfulness helps children build focus, emotional regulation, and confidence from the inside out, while identity and neural pathways are still forming."

The Joy of Mindfulness with Dorie the Dog is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Supporting tools, including art kits, are also available. Additional events and educational programming are currently in development.

About Katie O'Brien

Katie O'Brien https://www.linkedin.com/in/katieobrien11 is a California art educator, entrepreneur (Katie's Creative Enterprises, LLC), author, and TED Talk thought leader focused on mindfulness https://events.ticketsauce.com/e/tedxcchs-youth-ad-astra-2026 creativity, and holistic learning for youth. With over 15 years of experience, she founded Colorful Creative Lab, a brand offering art curriculum and wellness-based creative resources for classrooms and families. Trained through the Motivational Institute of Hypnotherapy, she integrates mindfulness, positive affirmations, and emotional awareness into lesson plans, paint kits, and books used by educators nationwide.

