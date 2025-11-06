California Association of Health Facilities (CAHF) Selects Darmiyan as Preferred Provider for Cognitive Health Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association of Health Facilities (CAHF) has selected Darmiyan, Inc., a leading neurotechnology company, as its only Preferred Provider for Cognitive Health Solutions. Through this partnership, more than 1,300 CAHF member facilities, serving over 350,000 residents across California, will gain preferred access to Darmiyan's advanced tools for early brain health assessment and dementia prevention.

The collaboration enables CAHF members to access BrainSee™, the only FDA-approved, AI-powered prognostic tool that assesses the risk of progression to clinical Alzheimer's within five years, with unmatched accuracy and without invasive procedures.

BrainSee helps identify individuals at elevated risk who have not yet been diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia, enabling timely lifestyle changes, care planning, and early intervention that aim to prevent or delay the onset of symptoms. Each year that dementia onset is delayed grants families another year of independence and quality of life, while payers save an estimated $50,000 per patient.

"We are honored to join forces with CAHF, one of the nation's most respected and long-standing state associations, to bring our breakthrough technologies to facilities that care for seniors across California," said Dr. Padideh Kamali-Zare, CEO and Founder of Darmiyan. "Together, we aim to move brain health from reactive care to proactive prevention, delivering transformative benefits for residents and meaningful savings for care providers."

"Protecting and supporting cognitive health is a key part of providing high-quality, person-centered care," said Cassie Dunham, CAHF CEO/President. "This collaboration with Darmiyan represents a powerful opportunity to advance brain health and create a sustainable impact statewide. By equipping long-term care providers with innovative solutions, there is the potential to improve outcomes for both our members and the residents they serve."

By integrating BrainSee's predictive capabilities and lifestyle-management platform into daily care workflows, CAHF members can gain early, objective, and actionable insights into residents' brain health. This enables timely interventions, smarter resource use, and better outcomes for seniors, setting a new standard for brain health in long-term care while enhancing planning efficiency, resident well-being, and family satisfaction across California and beyond.

About the California Association of Health Facilities (CAHF)

The California Association of Health Facilities is a non-profit trade association representing skilled-nursing facilities and intermediate-care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. It is dedicated to providing quality care for the frail, elderly, intellectually disabled, and those with chronic mental illness.

More information: cahf.org

About Darmiyan

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, Darmiyan is transforming brain health management through its proprietary AI-driven platform BrainSee™. With FDA approval and superior clinical accuracy, Darmiyan enables healthcare providers to predict cognitive decline early, guide preventive care, and improve patient outcomes.

More information: darmiyan.com | brainsee.ai

