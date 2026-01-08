CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Calls for Expanded Homeownership Opportunities Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's final State of the State address:

"The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® applauds Gov. Newsom for recognizing that housing costs are a major driver of California's affordability crisis," said 2026 C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski.

"We appreciate that state leaders are searching for meaningful solutions to bring down the cost of housing, and the state has made progress by streamlining housing development and increasing supply."

"However, we caution that prolonged and stringent rent restrictions would move the state in the wrong direction. These kinds of policies risk shrinking supply, discouraging investment, and ultimately making it harder for California's families to find a place to live.

"C.A.R. shares the goal of ensuring that all Californians have a roof over their head. We stand ready to work with policymakers on balanced, practical incentives that encourage large institutional investors to transition single-family units back to owner-occupied housing and expand opportunities for first-time buyers.

"We look forward to continued engagement with the governor and legislative leaders to advance solutions that boost housing supply, provide opportunities for aspiring homeowners and strengthen communities. Homeownership is the foundation of vibrant neighborhoods and long-term economic growth," Suminski said.

