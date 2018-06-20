CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® WomanUP!® Conference opens next week

"While the real estate industry is predominantly female, women are underrepresented in leadership positions both at the brokerage and senior management levels," said C.A.R. President Steve White. "That's why it's important to increase awareness about women's leadership opportunities in the brokerage industry and inspire women to step into brokerage leadership."

"WomanUP!® is a place for attendees to hear best practices, lessons learned, and collective wisdom from experienced brokerage owners and receive support from a community of leaders and peers on their brokerage leadership journey," said White.

According to C.A.R. data, 60 percent of REALTORS® in California are women, but only about one-third of leadership positions in brokerage firms with more than 100 agents are led by women – a statistic that has been virtually unchanged in recent years.

C.A.R. held its inaugural WomanUP!® Conference in Pasadena, Calif. last year. More than 300 women and men attended the full day of professional development devoted to giving powerful women bold tools to take their career to the next level.

Inman News nominated C.A.R. with their Inman Innovator Award recently, saying, "C.A.R. has committed to help elevate women in the industry through its WomanUP!® initiative. It's hosted WomanUP!® events and promoted the initiative cleverly with social media."

What's the data behind the WomanUP!® movement? Read C.A.R.'s white paper, "C.A.R.'s Women's Initiative: How Women Brokers Are Reinventing Leadership in the 21st Century."

Confirmed speakers include:

Bahareh Kamoei, Broker-Owner, BBS Brokers Realty

Barbara Betts, CEO, The Betts Realty Group

Bernice Ross, CEO, BrokerageUP!

Brent Thomson, COO, Pacific Union International

Caroline Pinal, Co-Founder, Giveback Homes

Carol Facciponti-Malcom, Broker-Owner, Carousel Realty

Chris Kutzkey, Broker-Owner, John L. Scott

Debra Trappen, Head of Sass and Moxie, DebraTrappen.com

Elizabeth Mendenhall, CEO RE/MAX Boone Realty, National Assn. of REALTORS® President

Heather Ozur, Team-Leader, The Ozur Group, Keller Williams

Jennifer Branchini, General Manager/REALTOR®, Better Homes and Gardens Tri-Valley Realty

Jennifer Martin, Operating Principal and Broker, Keller Williams Westland Realty

Joanie Young, REALTOR®, Sotheby's International Realty

Joanna Odabashian, CEO/Team Leader, Keller Williams Westland Realty

Laura Brady, Founder & President, Concierge Auctions

Laura Monroe, VP of Growth & Partner Collective, Sequel

Lisa Schulz, COO & Broker of Record, HomeSmart Evergreen Realty

Myra Nourmand, Principal, Nourmand & Associates

Natalie Iaquinto, Director of Agent Development, Modern Broker

Pam O'Connor, CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Passion Broussard, Sales Manager, Red Oak Realty

Pat Heller, Vice President, Pacific Union International (Former Gibson International Division)

Sabrina Brown, Broker-Owner, Brown & Brown Real Estate

Sandra Sanders, CEO and Broker-Owner, RE/MAX Estate Properties

Sandra Miller, President, ENGEL & VÖLKERS

Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Stacy Carter, President and Broker-Owner, First Class Real Estate

Stephanie Anton, President, Luxury Portfolio International®, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Susana Murphy, Broker-Owner, ALANTE Real Estate

Tamara Suminski, Broker-Owner, Beach Real Estate Group

Tami Bonnell, CEO, Exit Realty Corp. International

Tammy Newland-Shishido, Operating Principal of Keller Williams Shoreline

Terri Murphy, Author, Speaker, Consultant & Communications Specialist

Valerie Alexander, tech CEO, speaker, author, publisher and screenwriter

Valerie Garcia, Speaker & Consultant, valeriegarcia.com

Wendy Foreman, CEO The Foreman Group, eXp realty

Steve White, C.A.R. President

Jared Martin, C.A.R. President-elect

Jeanne Radsick, 2019 C.A.R. President-elect

Joel Singer, C.A.R. CEO

Leslie Appleton-Young, C.A.R. SVP

Anne Framroze, C.A.R. SVP

Sara Sutachan, C.A.R. VP

Registration for WomanUP!® is $125 for C.A.R. members and $199 for non-members. For conference registration and hotel information, visit the WomanUP!® registration site.

Journalists who would like to attend WomanUP!®, please email lotusl@car.org or call (213) 739-8304. For more information on WomanUP!® visit C.A.R.'s WomanUP!® website.

