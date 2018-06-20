CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® WomanUP!® Conference opens next week

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In an effort to inspire women to step into real estate brokerage leadership, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) will present its second WomanUP!® Conference to be held June 28-29 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.
The two-day conference is part of C.A.R.'s women's outreach program to bring together a community of mentors and leaders to communicate, collaborate, and support one another in the real estate industry.
"While the real estate industry is predominantly female, women are underrepresented in leadership positions both at the brokerage and senior management levels," said C.A.R. President Steve White. "That's why it's important to increase awareness about women's leadership opportunities in the brokerage industry and inspire women to step into brokerage leadership."
"WomanUP!® is a place for attendees to hear best practices, lessons learned, and collective wisdom from experienced brokerage owners and receive support from a community of leaders and peers on their brokerage leadership journey," said White.
According to C.A.R. data, 60 percent of REALTORS® in California are women, but only about one-third of leadership positions in brokerage firms with more than 100 agents are led by women – a statistic that has been virtually unchanged in recent years.
C.A.R. held its inaugural WomanUP!® Conference in Pasadena, Calif. last year. More than 300 women and men attended the full day of professional development devoted to giving powerful women bold tools to take their career to the next level.
Inman News nominated C.A.R. with their Inman Innovator Award recently, saying, "C.A.R. has committed to help elevate women in the industry through its WomanUP!® initiative. It's hosted WomanUP!® events and promoted the initiative cleverly with social media."
What's the data behind the WomanUP!® movement? Read C.A.R.'s white paper, "C.A.R.'s Women's Initiative: How Women Brokers Are Reinventing Leadership in the 21st Century."
Confirmed speakers include:
Bahareh Kamoei, Broker-Owner, BBS Brokers Realty
Barbara Betts, CEO, The Betts Realty Group
Bernice Ross, CEO, BrokerageUP!
Brent Thomson, COO, Pacific Union International
Caroline Pinal, Co-Founder, Giveback Homes
Carol Facciponti-Malcom, Broker-Owner, Carousel Realty
Chris Kutzkey, Broker-Owner, John L. Scott
Debra Trappen, Head of Sass and Moxie, DebraTrappen.com
Elizabeth Mendenhall, CEO RE/MAX Boone Realty, National Assn. of REALTORS® President
Heather Ozur, Team-Leader, The Ozur Group, Keller Williams
Jennifer Branchini, General Manager/REALTOR®, Better Homes and Gardens Tri-Valley Realty
Jennifer Martin, Operating Principal and Broker, Keller Williams Westland Realty
Joanie Young, REALTOR®, Sotheby's International Realty
Joanna Odabashian, CEO/Team Leader, Keller Williams Westland Realty
Laura Brady, Founder & President, Concierge Auctions
Laura Monroe, VP of Growth & Partner Collective, Sequel
Lisa Schulz, COO & Broker of Record, HomeSmart Evergreen Realty
Myra Nourmand, Principal, Nourmand & Associates
Natalie Iaquinto, Director of Agent Development, Modern Broker
Pam O'Connor, CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Passion Broussard, Sales Manager, Red Oak Realty
Pat Heller, Vice President, Pacific Union International (Former Gibson International Division)
Sabrina Brown, Broker-Owner, Brown & Brown Real Estate
Sandra Sanders, CEO and Broker-Owner, RE/MAX Estate Properties
Sandra Miller, President, ENGEL & VÖLKERS
Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Stacy Carter, President and Broker-Owner, First Class Real Estate
Stephanie Anton, President, Luxury Portfolio International®, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Susana Murphy, Broker-Owner, ALANTE Real Estate
Tamara Suminski, Broker-Owner, Beach Real Estate Group
Tami Bonnell, CEO, Exit Realty Corp. International
Tammy Newland-Shishido, Operating Principal of Keller Williams Shoreline
Terri Murphy, Author, Speaker, Consultant & Communications Specialist
Valerie Alexander, tech CEO, speaker, author, publisher and screenwriter
Valerie Garcia, Speaker & Consultant, valeriegarcia.com
Wendy Foreman, CEO The Foreman Group, eXp realty
Steve White, C.A.R. President
Jared Martin, C.A.R. President-elect
Jeanne Radsick, 2019 C.A.R. President-elect
Joel Singer, C.A.R. CEO
Leslie Appleton-Young, C.A.R. SVP
Anne Framroze, C.A.R. SVP
Sara Sutachan, C.A.R. VP
Registration for WomanUP!® is $125 for C.A.R. members and $199 for non-members. For conference registration and hotel information, visit the WomanUP!® registration site.
Journalists who would like to attend WomanUP!®, please email lotusl@car.org or call (213) 739-8304. For more information on WomanUP!® visit C.A.R.'s WomanUP!® website.
Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
