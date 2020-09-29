California Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected 2020 Top Ranking Attorney for Personal Injury Law by the American Association of Attorney Advocates

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been given the high distinction of being named 2020 Top Ranking Attorney for Personal Injury Law by the American Association of Attorney Advocates.

Photo

The American Association of Attorney Advocates ™ (AAAA) is a premiere invitation only of top attorneys committed to providing the best service for their clients. The 2020 list comprises of industry leading attorneys from each State or region who have met the highest qualifications in their practice. Each attorney has distinguished his or herself with extraordinary dedication to excellence, advocacy skills, excellent reputation, leadership, and have distinguished themselves from their peers.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

