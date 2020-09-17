California Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected As a 2020 Top 100 Member of American Academy of Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California attorney Douglas Borthwick has been selected as a 2020 Top 100 member of American Academy of Attorneys. Less than 1% of all attorneys are nominated to become a top tier member. The American Academy of Attorneys is a national organization of elite attorneys actively practicing law who are dedicated to the promotion of excellence in the field of law and their communities.

The American Academy of Attorneys recognizes those top-tier attorneys who exemplify excellence in the legal profession, ethics, and the community.

2020 Top 100 Member of American Academy of Attorneys Douglas Borthwick

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

