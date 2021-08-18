California Awards ICF $14 Million to Support CARES Act Funding Distribution

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of California's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two new contracts with a combined value of $14 million to assist in the distribution of CARES Act funds to meet critical community needs. The contracts were awarded in the second and third quarters of 2021. Each has a term of approximately three years.

ICF will provide end-to-end support for the distribution of Community Development Block Grant COVID (CDBG-CV) and Emergency Solutions Grants Program COVID (ESG-CV) funds to ensure compliance with federal requirements. ICF will also provide technical assistance to grantees and their program operators and service providers on program design, documentation and administration of funded activities. The programs will target vulnerable populations, such as homeless and those at risk for homelessness, as well as historically underserved and marginalized populations.

ICF will bring an equity-centered approach to program implementation and work in partnership with HUD and local communities to design tailored strategies that build capacity and maximize funding impact.

"HCD is tasked with awarding a historic level of funding as quickly and effectively as possible to hundreds of local governments, tribal nations and colonias to address the complex needs that have resulted from COVID-19," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "There's no one-size-fits-all approach for integrating equity-driven solutions in a community. We have the local context and resources to help increase HCD's and its grantees' capacity to take full advantage of their CARES Act funding."

ICF provides technical assistance and tailored solutions to scale, develop and implement successful affordable housing and homeless response programs. ICF is also an established leader in disaster management, providing communities with end-to-end recovery and mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation.

