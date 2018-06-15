California Bank & Trust Receives Sixteen Greenwich Excellence Awards For 2017

The Greenwich Excellence Awards evaluate more than 600 banks to identify industry leaders. Of those banks, only 43 were cited for distinctive quality in middle market banking and 33 in small business banking.

"We are honored to have once again been recognized by these Greenwich Excellence Awards, based on direct feedback from our valued clients," said Eric Ellingsen, president and chief operating officer of California Bank & Trust. "We strive to consistently provide the best products and exceptional customer service, and these awards further validate the dedication and hard work of our entire team."

The Awards are based on more than 30,000 market research interviews with business banking and middle market executives at companies nationwide. They recognize the country's top firms for exceptional quality, client experience, sales leadership and overall excellence.

Greenwich Associates is a leading global financial services research and consulting firm for investment banks, commercial banks and asset managers. The annual Greenwich Excellence Awards are highly regarded in the financial services industry as an acknowledgment of quality client services and overall strength among leading banks.

California Bank & Trust, as part of Zions Bancorporation, received awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Proactively Provides Advice

Industry Expertise

Overall Client Satisfaction – West

Proactively Provides Advice – West

Cash Management

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction with Cash Management Specialist

Cash Management - Accuracy of Operations

Cash Management - Product Capabilities

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Online Banking Functionality

Cash Management - Overall Digital Experience

Cash Management - Client Satisfaction – West

Cash Management - Overall Digital Experience – West

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction - West

About California Bank & Trust

For more than 60 years, California Bank & Trust (CB&T) has provided Californians with financial guidance from experienced, professional bankers. In 2017, readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune voted CB&T as the region's "Best Bank" for the seventh consecutive year and as the "Best Commercial Bank" for the fourth year in a row. That same year, readers of The Orange County Register voted for CB&T as the county's "Best Bank." Locally managed CB&T, a division of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), has more than $11 billion in assets, nearly 100 branches statewide and is a leader among California banks for service levels and product selection. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. The professional bankers at CB&T are backed by major resources, yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. The company is committed to providing clients with valuable business and economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need to succeed. As part of Zions Bancorporation, CB&T maintains its historical Middle-Market National Distinction in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend as a banking partner and Cash Management Overall Customer Satisfaction and Cash Management Customer Service with the Greenwich Excellence Awards. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com. Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

About Greenwich Excellence Awards

In compiling these rankings, Greenwich Associates interviewed over 15,000 middle-market firms with sales of $10-$500 million, and more than 15,000 small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million across the country. Respondents were asked to name the banks they used and to rate these providers in a variety of product and service categories. Banks that received customer ratings that topped those of competitors by a statistically significant margin at a 95 percent confidence level were named Greenwich Excellence Award Winners.

