California Bank & Trust Upgrades Customer Experience With Launch Of New Website

"Our commitment to continuously innovate and improve the customer experience led us to reassess the California Bank & Trust website," said Steven Borg, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing Director, California Bank & Trust.

While the website has been updated, customers can still access the same banking platforms they know and trust with the same easy, secure credentials. However, users will find easy navigation with a single login location, separate tabs for various accounts and an overall login experience that is similar to those of other popular brands.

"We listened to our customers and bankers to craft a contemporary design with intuitive needs-based navigational tools. Through it all, we leveraged technology to help ensure that whether the need is personal or for business, a user can quickly and precisely find the online resources they're looking for."

Enriched Website Features

CB&T's new website features the following:

Simplified user segments and streamlined navigation. Customers can access personal or business user segments at first glance and view the entire site before the first click. The needs-based navigational icons help users find relevant content quickly.

Customers can access personal or business user segments at first glance and view the entire site before the first click. The needs-based navigational icons help users find relevant content quickly. Updated content for researching and viewing. Richer and more complete content with enhanced visual aids provides more intuitive pathways and easier navigation.

Better user experience and a new mobile-friendly design. Customers will discover a seamless digital experience and access to desired content on all sizes of desktop and mobile devices.

Improved product content and display. High-profile graphics quickly inform customers about the special offers that are most relevant to them. Complementary products are displayed together and pages include more information-rich product comparisons.

Ease of contacting CB&T bankers and customer service. Customers can contact California Bank & Trust with questions from any page on the website.

"It's a major milestone in our efforts to upgrade the digital experience for our customers," added Borg. "We now have an improved go-to bank website for businesses and families across California."

About California Bank & Trust

California Bank & Trust, an affiliate of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), has more than $11 billion in assets, nearly 100 branches statewide and is a leader among California banks for service levels and product selection. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including business banking, personal banking, commercial banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and Premier Wealth Management. The professional bankers at CB&T are backed by major resources, yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. The company is committed to providing clients with valuable business and economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need to succeed. As part of Zions Bancorporation, CB&T maintains its historical Middle-Market National Distinction in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend as a banking partner and Cash Management Overall Customer Satisfaction and Cash Management Customer Service with the Greenwich Excellence Awards. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com. Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

