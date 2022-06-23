CALIFORNIA BASED HEIRLOOM COFFEE ROASTERS FIRST TO BRING FULLY REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED™ COFFEE TO MARKET

New Roasts Made Exclusively from World's First Lot of Regenerative Organic Certified™ Coffee Beans,

Grown In Cooperativa Sacacli Of Jinotega, Nicaragua

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom Coffee Roasters, the California Based Regenerative Coffee Brand announced it would be the first brand to bring fully Regenerative Organic Certified™ coffee to market in June 2022 by roasting coffees that are cultivated using 100% regenerative farming techniques. Heirloom's Cooperativa Sacacli - ROC™ Certified Regenerative Coffee will be made exclusively from one of the world's first lots of commercially available ROC Certified™ coffee beans, grown in Cooperativa Sacacli of Jinotega, Nicaragua. ROC Certification™, a revolutionary new certification for food, textiles, and personal care ingredients, requires products to meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness and goes beyond organic standards.