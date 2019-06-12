California Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, Cookies, Announces Partnership With Culta

'The music scene and culture in Baltimore is legendary and Maryland deserves the best flower,' says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. 'Taking this step with Culta was a no-brainer after seeing that quality is their main focus. I'm looking forward to building with Culta and bringing an incredible menu to Maryland.''

Culta's vertically integrated dispensary on the Inner Harbor in Baltimore is one of the premiere medical dispensary locations in Maryland, selling its own range of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts. The Cookies team spent considerable time searching out the best and high-end quality partner to match its own brand and genetics. Cookies and Culta are currently developing Cookies strains and extracts in Maryland with products scheduled to be widely available to patients this Fall.

"We're humbled that Cookies recognized the quality we're putting out and wanted to partner ," says Mackie Barch, President at Culta. "Berner and Cookies have created a movement that's all about quality and treating people right, that's what we're all about. We couldn't be more excited about representing the Cookies family here in Maryland and showing them how Maryland does it."

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2014, Culta is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life saving medicine and a lifestyle.

