California-Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, Cookies, Announces Partnership With Gage Cannabis Co.

As the operator of more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation space, a state-of-the-art processing facility and 13 provisioning centers, Gage will be the exclusive partner for Cookies throughout Michigan, accelerating the global expansion of the Cookies brand, which also includes Runtz, Grandiflora, Lemonnade, Minntz and Powerzzzup Genetics.

"In my opinion, Michigan is the second largest market for cannabis next to California, mainly because of how educated the market is on quality flower and extract," says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "We took our time to find the right partners, needing the right team for production, manufacturing and retail since retail was included. The group we chose had to fit culturally as well and after spending time with Gage, we were sold on the quality of cultivation and operational skills. They were just dope!"

"We're excited to begin this journey with the Cookies family," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage. "We have big plans for Michigan and we're confident that Berner and his team are the perfect partners to take this ride with us."

Gage will open and operate multiple fully licensed Cookies-branded provisioning centers, including a flagship location on Detroit's famed 8 Mile Road. Starting in early September, each provisioning center within the Gage network will dedicate significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products, including locations in Battle Creek, Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Traverse City, Lenox Township and more.

Gage will celebrate the grand opening of the brand's first two provisioning centers in Ferndale and Adrian in the coming weeks.

Gage Ferndale

1551 Academy St.

Ferndale, MI 48220

888-GAGE-4-ME

Opening August 30

Gage Adrian

922 S. Main St.

Adrian, MI 49221

888-GAGE-4-ME

Opening Early September

To learn more about Cookies, please visit CookiesCalifornia.com .

To learn more about Gage, please visit GageUSA.com .

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

ABOUT GAGE CANNABIS CO.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for patients in the state of Michigan, and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and multi-state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approval for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, 3 processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers.

To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com .

