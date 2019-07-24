California Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, Cookies, Announces Partnership With Grandiflora Genetics

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America, is pleased to announce its partnership with Grandiflora, one of the Bay Area's most famous names when it comes to genetics.

Grandiflora Genetics, founded by Oakland equity applicant Mark McCafferty, has taken the cannabis community by storm since its inception in 2008. McCafferty, known for breeding unique and distinctly different strains, developed a strategic approach to dropping product on the market through Instagram, sparking a conversation with Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "I got a message from Berner on Instagram complimenting my product and in 2018 he came by my facility to check out the operations," says McCafferty. "It has to be one of the most exciting days in my life by far. We met up and shortly after we started the talks of a partnership. It took a few days for me to realize it was really happening. I have always listened to Berner's music, so I was beyond thrilled to move forward. Grandiflora is an Oakland brand that started all from the Bay Area around culture around cannabis. This partnership with Cookies is going to be epic as both companies have common goals of providing top shelf, quality cannabis that still has the culture behind it."

The Cookies and Grandiflora partnership is the latest announcement in the Cookies commitment to supporting equity applicants within the cannabis space and will give Grandiflora operations the foundation needed to flourish. The union will support Grandiflora's cultivation and distribution which is based out of McCafferty's facility in Oakland, a space that is operated by local Oakland residents. The facility is home to breeding, testing and R&D, all of which are central to the unique and top quality strains that both Grandiflora and Cookies consumers have come to know and love.

Grandiflora will launch flower, pre-rolls, extracts, sungrown, indoor, and edibles through this partnership, delivering exceptional cannabis that provides the ultimate sensory experience. McCafferty, known for his artistic horticulture practice, aims to develop rare and exclusive flavors that echo his established and innovative strains like Oakland Purp, High Tech and Melonatta. Together, Cookies and Grandiflora will create the most exotic and high-end cannabis the market has to offer.

"Not only is Grandiflora a Bay Area brand but it's a brand that represents the true meaning of the equity program," says Berner. "I realize we are truly blessed to be in the position we are in and remember exactly where we came from. With that said, anytime we can use our platform to keep someone from the game in the game it's a must. Mark's work ethic and dedication to breeding as well as quality was extremely attractive to us. We knew with the right team and platform that Grandiflora would crush it and it deserves to expand nationwide alongside of us."

The Cookies and Grandiflora partnership officially launches today across Cookies dispensaries in California and Washington and will be coming soon nationwide.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, social media, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which built a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience. In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

Since its inception, Cookies has been adamant in driving the conversation surrounding social justice within the cannabis industry and is one of the pioneers of the social equity movement, partnering with and championing the voice of equity applicants to launch products, open stores and develop new categories for the brand.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

ABOUT GRANDIFLORA

Grandiflora Genetics was founded in 2008 by Oakland-based grower, breeder and cultivator Mark McCafferty. Over the years, Grandiflora has grown in popularity by breeding unique strains and dropping the product strategically on the market.

The name Grandiflora comes from the Latin name of plants and Grandiflora Magnolia being one of McCafferty's favorite flower trees - a sentiment that's serendipitously echoed today with the Grandiflora facility being located on Magnolia St. in Oakland. Today, Grandiflora is known for breeding some of the hottest genetics in the world and delivering some of the most exotic, high-end cannabis the market has to offer.

