California Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, Cookies, Celebrates The Culture Of Humboldt County With Northern Nights Music Festival Sponsorship And Headlining Set By Berner

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America, is pleased to announce its title sponsorship of 7th Annual Northern Nights music festival in Humboldt County, California. For the first time in camping music festival history, attendees 21+ will officially and legally be able to buy weed and partake onsite, and Cookies will have a presence in both the main area as well as the VIP and media access area. The brand's founder and CEO, Berner, will also perform a headlining set on Saturday night with longtime friend, B-Real of Cypress Hill.

Cookies will have a large presence located in the festival's "Tree Lounge," the main cannabis area with more than 20 local farmers and brands setting up shop for the first time and a wide variety of cannabis-infused wellness programming. Located in the Tree Lounge will be the "Cookies Falcon Oasis," a 40x40 ft lounge area built in partnership with Falcon Brands. The Cookies Falcon Oasis will have Cookies and Falcon products on display for sale and will provide festival attendees with reprieve to get some flower and chill out. Expect cool treats, massages, hair braiding and a rolling bar with Vibes papers and Tony Greenhand.

Located adjacent to Tree Lounge in Persimmon Grove, the brand will also set up "Cookies Camp," a reserved campsite available exclusively to VIP's, budtenders, musicians, and media. Cookies Camp, being hosted in conjunction with B-Real's brand, Insane, will offer everything needed for a comfortable camping experience right in the middle of the Redwoods. With tents, bedding, meals, massages, electrical outlets, a bar and lounge area, and seating to enjoy consumption, Cookies Camp will be the ultimate one stop shop to experience Cookies and Insane products throughout the weekend.

Northern Nights spans across three days on July 19th - 21st at Cook's Valley Campground in Humboldt, offering experiences across music, art, cannabis and yoga combined with camping along the Eel River in the Redwoods. Aside from performances from artists across three stages, the festival programming includes a variety of wellness classes, workshops and mindful gatherings open to attendees 21 and over. This wellness activation on-site will explore movement, mindfulness, and community in combination with the restorative powers of cannabis. Attendees can expect infused yoga and movement classes from top wellness practitioners as well as workshops on medicinal plants and how to use cannabis for self-care.

"It's going down in Humboldt County. I'm bringing B-Real out too - one of my favorite times to perform is with B-Real," says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "We have a crazy set, we have a Cookies medicated lounge area, and we're gonna have all the new flower for sale. You'll be able to buy it, you'll be able to smoke it, Cookies in the building, B-Real's brand, Insane, will be in the building. You cannot mention northern California without mentioning Humboldt County. The roots run deep there, and I cannot wait to show you how we get down. 10,000 people, a bunch of bud, a beautiful river - it's all going down in Humboldt County, one of the most respected regions in the world when it comes to weed. We're going to be celebrating life."

Catch Berner and B-Real's performance on Saturday, July 20th at 11pm PST on the Main Stage.

For more information or to request images of Cookies Falcon Oasis and Cookies Camp that will be available Friday, July 19th, please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and YouTube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

ABOUT NORTHERN NIGHTS

Northern Nights Music Festival is pioneering the festival space by designing an innovative journey for adventure-seeking souls featuring a lineup of emerging artists that bring together people from all backgrounds. Rooted in Northern California's community and culture, our vision is to actively participate in the preservation and promotion of small business and the cannabis lifestyle across festival grounds.

