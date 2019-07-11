California Based Lifestyle & Cannabis Brand, Cookies, To Launch Exclusive "Gary Payton" Strain Named After Hall Of Fame Basketball Player

"Kenny & J just finished a pheno hunt with some of our new favorite crosses. We all sat down, as usual, and started to smoke through the new flower. The #20 stood out big time and naturally Kenny called it 'That Gary Payton,'" says Berner, Cookies founder and CEO. "Lots of people have been waiting on the Snowman and the Y, so the cross was instantly hyped. We spread the #20 out with our friends and everyone shared it on social media tagging 'Gary Payton'. Oddly enough, Gary and I had mutual friends who set up a meeting in Oakland. The vibe was right and we both decided to change the game together. Think about it: this is like the Wheaties box for the weed game and we were the first to pop it off. What makes it best is the bag behind it is so fire."

"Cookies and Gary Payton both having roots in Seattle make this collaboration special," says Gary Vaynerchuk, Partner at Green Street. "It's a first for someone like Gary (Payton) with such an accomplished athletic career to have their own cannabis strain and this really shows how open he is to completely new business and branding opportunities. Marketing for a cannabis brand has so much regulation, and connecting a leading brand with someone who is culturally relevant is a smart move for them both."

"Gary Payton" is now available at Cookies retail locations throughout California and Cookies retailers in Michigan will release "Gary Payton" in August.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and YouTube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

