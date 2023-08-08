California-Based Nonprofit Pairs College Fellows with K-12 Learners of Color to Boost STEM Access and Success

In collaboration with nonprofit InsideTrack, Calculus Roundtable will tap into the power of one-on-one success coaching to help more K-12 students of color succeed in critical STEM subjects

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculus Roundtable , a Northern California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing educational equity by addressing disparities in STEM education for underserved youth, today announced an ambitious new initiative that will help more students of color across California succeed in critical science and math skills. In collaboration with student success and insights nonprofit InsideTrack , the organization will work to train and certify its team of Diversity in STEM Fellows on best practices in one-on-one success coaching as they prepare to provide coaching and peer mentoring to K-12 students of color in the Bay Area.

"As our economy and society become increasingly driven by technology, demand for STEM talent is booming. That said, too many students of color are locked out of opportunity in many of the fastest growing and high-wage fields that require STEM credentials and skills," said Jim Hollis, director and founder of Calculus Roundtable, which serves about 2,000 K-12 students of color annually." This is about tapping into the skills and leadership of college students who can inspire the next generation of STEM talent that our colleges, communities and society need."

Nationally, nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce is employed in STEM occupations, but Hispanic workers represent just 15% of the total STEM workforce in 2021, and Asian and Black workers were 10% and 9%, respectively. According to data compiled by the Education Trust, 2 in 5 Black and Latino students who aspire to enroll in college rank STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) courses as their top choice. However, just 3 percent are enrolled in Advanced Placement STEM courses.

To help close this gap, Calculus Roundtable recruits and trains Diversity in STEM Fellows—current college students majoring in STEM fields at California colleges and universities—who mentor and coach serve over 2,000 Bay Area young people in elementary, middle and high school each year. Fellows support young learners by providing tutoring, mentorship and one-on-one coaching in after-school programming focused on math and science.

The collaboration with InsideTrack is designed to build their capacity and help the Fellows support and mentor high-potential students by training them on a framework which facilitates empowering conversations that support others in making well-informed decisions.

A team of expert coaches and trainers from InsideTrack will work with Calculus Roundtable's staff to deliver the highly-regarded CLEAR Microcredential program , which trains individuals and teams on the essentials of success coaching to help learners make informed decisions, even in challenging or heightened situations. Diversity in STEM Fellows will participate in four 90-minute training rotations, followed by one-on-one leadership coaching, asynchronous reflection exercises, and a final skill demonstration through role-play with a certified InsideTrack Coach and Trainer.

"Breaking down barriers to STEM access and success has to start with listening to students. We need to understand their stories and the unique strengths and aspirations that they bring to the table," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "This collaboration is about harnessing the power of student-centered coaching to break down barriers to STEM access and success. We're proud to support the Calculus Roundtable in this work."

Since its founding, Calculus Roundtable has supported over 25,000 students in a myriad of school districts, connecting college students to serve as peer coaches and mentors with high-potential students and incarcerated youth.

About Calculus Roundtable: The Calculus Roundtable is a non-profit organization dedicated to opening alternative pathways to math and science for students; particularly for students of color. CR works at all levels of the education system to provide access and advocacy to issues that affect students' access to high quality curriculum by emphasizing the importance of technology in gaining access to an entire world of learning. Currently, the Calculus Roundtable supports programs in 56 school districts, 7 county offices of Education, 7 community college districts, and several state and municipal agencies across California.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.1 million learners, partnering with more than 350 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement – tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations who serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack and LinkedIn @InsideTrack

SOURCE InsideTrack