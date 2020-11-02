California-Based Operator From The Earth Closes First Licensing Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth, Inc. ("FTE"), the full spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company, announced today it has signed its first licensing agreement with Los Angeles-based licensee, ACES LA Inc. Under this agreement, FTE will execute its first complete management takeover at a licensed retail store.

Located at 738 N. Highland Ave., From The Earth Highland is expected to open to adult-use customers in March, 2021. This agreement allows FTE to leverage its product expertise, market familiarity, vendor relationships and advanced training programs to bring the Company's quality products and customer service to a wider audience.

The agreement also enables ACES LA Inc., one of the city's social equity license recipients, to gain immediate market exposure through FTE's vast consumer and advertising network.

"Since receiving our license last year, we have been searching for a local business partner that has not only demonstrated its financial prowess in this challenging industry but also understands the importance of supporting their community," said Arrion Jafari, Principal of ACES LA Inc. "Entering this agreement with From The Earth was an opportunity that we could not afford to pass up, and we believe this will put us light years ahead of where we would be as a standalone operator."

"The entire From The Earth team is thrilled to enter this agreement with ACES LA, and we are confident in our ability to bring their vision for a more equitable industry to fruition," said Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth. "Each retail location is deeply invested in its consumers and local community, and we are excited to bring our quality products and services to Los Angeles."

From The Earth has been approved for 12 retail locations in California, Missouri and Michigan. California consumers can find From The Earth dispensaries in Santa Ana, Port Hueneme, Long Beach and soon, Moreno Valley. For more information on store locations and FTE's family of brands, please visit www.fromtheearth.com .

About From The Earth Inc.

From The Earth Inc., a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company founded by Kintu Patel and Jayson Quinones, comprises multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth Inc. has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry. From The Earth dispensaries have captured market share throughout California and will soon be exported to locations throughout the U.S.

