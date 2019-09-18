California-based Perricone Juices Goes Bicoastal with Purchase of Florida-based Lambeth Groves

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaumont Juice, Inc. (d/b/a Perricone Juices) announced today that it has agreed to purchase all of the remaining shares of United Juice Companies of America, Inc. (d/b/a Lambeth Groves) that Perricone Juices does not currently own. Marc Craen and Dan Petry, who are currently shareholders and operators of Lambeth Groves, will join the Perricone Juices leadership team and will continue to lead the Vero Beach, Florida operations and sales teams in their roles as Senior Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Sales, respectively. Perricone Juices says that this newly combined entity enables the company to provide its customers with the highest quality, premium juices at the most cost-effective prices possible.

Perricone Juices was founded in 1994 by Sam Perricone, who was one of the largest citrus growers in the United States. Under the leadership of Sam's oldest son, Joe Perricone, and CEO and shareholder, Bob Rovzar, Perricone Juices has grown to be the largest family-owned juice company in the United States.

In addition to its popular orange and grapefruit juices, Perricone Juices also creates lemon, lime, and tangerine juices in both conventional and organic varieties. The company delivers not-from-concentrate (NFC) premium juices that are fresh, pasteurized, and HPP to major retailers, hotels, restaurants, and specialty manufacturers, including beverage and baking companies. In recent years, the company's product list has expanded to include essential citrus oils.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Lambeth Groves," said Bob Rovzar, CEO and shareholder of Perricone Juices. "This acquisition enables us to bring the great team at Lambeth Groves into our supply network to provide our customers with the best tasting and highest quality juices available on both coasts."

Joe Perricone says that the company remains steadfastly committed to its customers and employees, as it has been for decades.

"We look forward to the opportunity for Lambeth employees to join us in servicing our customers and expanding the Perricone family values," he said. "Perricone Juices will work collaboratively with the entire Lambeth Groves team to continue to profitably grow our business and seek synergies and best practices that will benefit the new company and all of our employees."

Perricone continued, "On behalf of Perricone Juices, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the United Juice Board of Directors, the entire Lambeth Groves team, and Glenn Adams at Holland and Knight for working with us on this transaction. We would also like to thank B. Riley and Associates who served as our investment bankers on this project, Sheppard Mullin who provided legal guidance, and City National Bank who has been – and will continue to be – the company that serves all our banking needs."

About Perricone Juices

Beaumont Juice, Inc. (d/b/a Perricone Juices) is a family-owned manufacturer of the best tasting juices available, and the largest family-owned juice company in the United States. The company provides its premium juices direct to consumers, to the food service industry, and specialty manufacturing companies across the nation. Perricone Juices was founded in 1994 by Sam Perricone, who was one of the largest citrus growers in the U.S., along with his oldest son, Joe. Today, under the leadership of CEO Bob Rovzar, the company continues to create delicious and healthy orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, and tangerine juices in both conventional and organic varieties, in addition to essential citrus oils. For more information, visit www.perriconefarms.com.

SOURCE Perricone Juices

Related Links

http://www.perriconefarms.com

