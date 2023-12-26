CALIFORNIA BAY AREA YOUTH USE FASHION, MUSIC, AND ART TO ADDRESS VIOLENCE

News provided by

Positive Recreation Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact

26 Dec, 2023, 16:39 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. birthday weekend, Bay Area youth launch student led fashion, talent and art events, to develop business savviness, financial literacy, and social awareness skills to address violence in communities that face disparities in 2024 with the support of civic, community, and business leaders, while building workforce readiness and career connection opportunities with Bay Area companies.

Models walk the runway at the ExPosure Bullying Prevention Event, featuring keyshia Cole in October at Hotel Valencia in Santana Row.
Models walk the runway at the ExPosure Bullying Prevention Event, featuring keyshia Cole in October at Hotel Valencia in Santana Row.

The 2024 events include the 24th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Event at Napredak Hall (770 Montague Expressway) in San Jose, Ca, Stop The Violence east Bay Event at California State University East Bay on February 24th, and the Stop The Violence San Mateo County/SF event on March 30, location tba. Each event features a fashion show, talent show, speakers, and raises money for youth to create and lead service projects that address violence, hate, and bullying. PARTI uses fashion, music, art, and self care to produce youth led campaigns that address racial equity, gender equality, diversity and inclusion, and wellness. This all began when 3 African American 9th grade females wanted equity in school activities in 1999. They approached Winston for support, and now Mr. Ashby is the African American PARTI Executive Director and founder.

PARTI is now reaching out to celebrity performers, brands and designers, and high-level executives and business owners to champion for this year and the youth's 25th Annual Celebration in 2025. Youth will have the ability to represent the Bay Area at the Los Angeles Stop The Violence Event. Since 2000, we have centered youth in business roles and unleashed their entrepreneurship spirits to create, collaborate and lead. With the rise of campus violence in California and the nation, and the increase of 18 and under opioid addiction, our ability to provide youth with avenues to keep safe, stay busy, and prepare them to think critically about their future while connecting them to 10+ industries, including Tech, is priceless. Youth, 12-24, can sign up to participate, and companies can get involved to serve as volunteers and champions for each youth event.

Contact:

408- 561-4664

[email protected]

www.partiprogram.com

SOURCE Positive Recreation Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact

