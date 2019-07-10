California Bill to Ban SGAR Rodenticides Clears Senate Natural Resources & Water Committee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announces that AB 1788, the California Ecosystems Protection Act, has moved into the final stretch for approval with the "do pass" action at the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee today. AB 1788, would ban the use of Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) throughout the state of California, with certain exceptions, and would also ban the use of First Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (FGARs) on state-owned lands. The high toxicity and persistence of these rat poisons is responsible for the poisoning and contamination of mountain lions, bobcats and hawks and other wildlife that prey on poisoned rats and animals that have consumed the rats.

The bill's sponsor, Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D–Santa Monica), and co-sponsor and Natural Resources and Water Committee Chairman, Senator Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park), held a press conference on the South Steps of the Capitol prior to the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee hearing on AB 1788.

The bill's co-sponsors, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Center for Biological Diversity and Raptors are the Solution were present at the press conference. "We thank the senators who recognized today that contaminating California's ecosystems with rat poison is not acceptable and that anticoagulant rat poisons are causing great harm to the state's wildlife. We're hopeful Governor Newsom will sign this bill into law," said Lisa Owens Viani, President, Raptors are the Solution.

"We have followed AB 1788 within the State of California, and it is clear the demand for more ecologically sensitive products continues to grow and this legislation is rapidly moving to become law. Our fertility control product ContraPest® is currently in use in California and expanding. This law will require an expanded support network for the professional pest managers in the State as they add ContraPest to their integrated pest management solution strategies," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of SenesTech. "Standing on the Capitol steps and in the hearing chamber, it was very gratifying to know we can help the world's fifth largest economy in meeting their environmental goals."

"AB 1788 highlights why California is a critical component of SenesTech's long term strategy. Its extensive network of government owned properties, its robust food and agriculture industries and its focus on wildlife safety are closely aligned with our key target markets. We believe that ContraPest offers both pest management professionals and end user customers an effective, ecologically friendly solution to the persistent rodent infestations throughout the state. We have been aggressively adding resources to fully support the expected demand for ContraPest as AB 1788 becomes law later this year. We estimate that Californians purchase more than $100 million of rodenticide annually, of which we expect a significant portion will be affected by this bill," added Ken Siegel, SenesTech's CEO.

The next step for AB 1788 is to go to the California Senate Appropriations Committee then to the Senate Floor and ultimately to Governor Newsom for signature. As this process moves forward SenesTech will continue to serve the wildlife, citizens and environment of California.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation on whether bills such as AB 1788 ultimately become law, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Related Links

https://senestech.com/

