California cannabis brand to launch purposeful pre-rolls and donate $8.46 per pack to help end mass incarceration

According to founder and CEO, Sharoz Makarechi "Substance represents our ethos of prioritizing people over profits. $8.46 represents the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of George Floyd's life. We believe it to be a significant and historic number."

Substance will be available in more than 70 legal cannabis retailers throughout California beginning the week of March 8th.

"Substance is a brand dedicated to both premium cannabis and social justice. While donating 44% of our gross revenue may seem like an extreme deed for any brand, it serves to underline our intense commitment," explains co-founder and CMO Simon Davies.

"Cannabis has historically been used to criminalize black and brown people, exacerbating the already rampant racism in the US. Our aim is to utilize this incredible plant to help repair at least some of the damage" continues Makarechi.

Learn more at californiasubstance.com

About Substance

Substance is a line of pre-rolls and premium flower products dedicated to social justice created by Plaid America, a house of benevolent brands located in Venice California.



About Royal Key

Located in Humboldt County, Royal Key are award winning cultivators and experts in extraction.

About Moon Gazer Farms

Located in Mendocino County, Moon Gazer are award winning regenerative farmers.

SOURCE Plaid America LLC