California Cannabis Distribution Company Launches Wholesale Cannabis Auction Platform -- CannabisAuctions.com

NEVADA CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLD COUNTRY GROWERS, INC., a licensed, full-service cannabis distribution company (C11-0001382-LIC) based in Nevada City, CA, has launched a compliant auction and inventory liquidation service for licensed cannabis businesses in California through the launch of the Cannabis Auctions web-platform. The launch of Cannabis Auctions brings the auction buying and selling format to the legal cannabis industry for the first time ever. Cannabis Auctions allows licensed cannabis businesses (with the appropriate licensing) to buy, bid on, and sell all types of wholesale cannabis.

The Cannabis Auctions web-platform can be viewed at https://cannabisauctions.com. Bidder and seller registration is now open, and auctions are live!

To sell your cannabis products at auction contact the Cannabis Auctions Support team at [email protected].

