California Cannabis Distributor Nabis Announces Appointments of Three Key Company Advisors

OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's largest licensed cannabis distributors, announced the appointment of three new advisors: Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Cooper and Ron Suber, who will support the company's next stage of strategic growth.

"In 2021, Nabis is looking to expand aggressively in all facets of the business, primarily focusing on areas of technology and infrastructure," said Vince Ning, CEO of Nabis. "Each of these advisors will help Nabis round out major areas of the business to help us attract the best talent, scale teams effectively and grow our infrastructure footprint rapidly."

Anthony "AC" Chen was the first full-time employee at Flexport , a global technology logistics giant, joining the company while it was still in Y Combinator's accelerator program in January of 2014. Mr. Chen's expertise in creating robust playbooks for growth will help ensure Nabis takes the most efficient route in scaling its distribution capabilities.

Elizabeth Cooper is a Vice Chairman of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) , a global real estate brokerage firm with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues. She has over 30 years of real estate experience, including two decades as a top sales producer at JLL. As a senior leader of one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, she will guide Nabis in the best infrastructural expansion options for its distribution centers across California.

Ron Suber currently serves as a board member of Yield Street and Qwil , and as an advisory board member to three SPACs, as well as numerous companies in lending, real estate, banking, and payments sectors ( Juvo , Unison , Money360 , House Canary , MoneyLion , Sundae and Future Fuel ). Having spent decades in the financial industry and with deep knowledge of FinTech products, Mr. Suber will be an invaluable asset helping Nabis develop novel lending solutions.

Over the past 12 months, Nabis has signed over 60 new brand partnerships as the company continues to technologize the cannabis supply chain. Nabis currently has over 10,000 unique active SKUs in its proprietary software platform. With the new appointments of the advisors, Nabis is in prime position to continue supporting brand growth and capturing market share.

Nabis is a leading cannabis distribution platform with a best-in-class wholesale marketplace that supports the largest portfolio of brands in the world, supplying more than 99% of California's dispensaries with the most diverse selection of innovative products. Nabis offers clients compliant logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales, and marketing services to accelerate brand growth and access to the largest cannabis market. Founded in 2017 by Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge distribution technology designed in-house with integrated logistics dedicated to our brand and retail partners. Nabis works directly with brands to ensure lightning-fast fulfillment and provides actionable sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow. Learn more: Nabis.com

