California Cannabis Distributor Nabis Triples Capacity With New SoCal Fulfillment Center, Adds New Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , California's largest licensed cannabis distributor, announced today the opening of their new Southern California fulfillment center and new partnerships with a number of market leading brands.

The 20,000 square-foot facility in Los Angeles allows Nabis to store three times the amount of product as its previous facility location. The highly secure, climate-controlled distribution hub can facilitate up to 1,200 orders per week, a 300% increase from their former locale. The larger facility enables Nabis to onboard partner brands in a wide range of product categories and offer additional services, such as third-party product testing.

With the addition of the new facility, Nabis now holds 46,000 square feet of warehouse space dedicated to storing and distributing cannabis products in California, making it the largest cannabis distributor in the state.

"Our mission is to empower the world to discover cannabis by providing choice, access and innovation," said Vince Ning, CEO and co-founder of Nabis. "One of the ways we define success is through the number of quality brands that we can bring to market. With this new SoCal facility, we now have the infrastructure to support the growing demand for a diverse set of brands, truly democratizing the cannabis space."

Nabis continues to support top brands in California, recently adding State Flower , Space Coyote and Wana Brands to their marketplace platform. Since the platform's launch in late 2020, Nabis has added a total of 64 brand partners to the company's innovative and proprietary software.

Nabis is already searching for a third distribution center in California to continue meeting sales growth estimates. As the company continues delivering top-notch service and support to current partners, Nabis is also focused on expanding its distribution network to new markets in order to provide partners with the opportunity to grow their brand nationally.

About Nabis

Nabis is a technology-focused cannabis distributor supporting over 100 individual brands and supplying more than 99% of California's dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients compliant fulfillment logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales and marketing services to reduce barriers to entry and accelerate brand growth. Founded in 2017 by software engineers Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge distribution technology designed in-house to support cannabis professionals and their businesses. Nabis works directly with brands to ensure lightning-fast fulfillment and provides actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow. Learn more: Nabis.com

Media Contact:

Trevor Maniscalo

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

[email protected]

630-841-1017

SOURCE Nabis

