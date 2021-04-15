California Cannabis Lifestyle Brand LEUNE Raises Over $5M from investors including Rich Paul, John Wall, Carmelo Anthony, and La La Anthony

LEUNE is already one of the most recognizable brands that speaks to the Cannabis 3.0 lifestyle through LEUNE Lab and LEUNE-branded cannabis products. In fact, in just two years, LEUNE has created a community of cannabis-curious people who want to live a more well-designed life, down to the cannabis flower they choose. LEUNE-branded products' explosive success amongst stockists, as well as its strong consumer retention, can be credited to its thoughtful brand architecture, bold visual aesthetic, and uncompromising quality standards. With a suite of premium cannabis products, including pre-rolls, jarred flower, all-in-one vaporizers, and PAX vape cartridges, the LEUNE-iverse is expanding — and it's thrilled to have such consequential investors along for its journey.

With an impressive presence throughout the state of California and an expansion in the works, LEUNE Founder and CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa will utilize this funding to expand LEUNE's footprint. LEUNE is already evaluating expanding access to LEUNE-branded cannabis products in both medical and adult-use markets, while also pledging to maintain LEUNE's reputation for products ahead of the curve in innovation. Currently, the 22 high-performing LEUNE-branded cannabis products are available across 130+ California dispensaries and 19 delivery platforms to date, with many more retailers imminent.

"We are thrilled that such accomplished investors will be joining us in the LEUNE-iverse. Having their support through this crucial growth stage makes a world of a difference for a brand of our size, and we look forward to building one of the leading names in cannabis together," said Nidhi Lucky Handa, Founder and CEO of LEUNE. "These funds will be used to help us traverse new horizons — from exploring new products to fit the Cannabis 3.0 lifestyle to unlocking more geographies. On top of it all, we'll also be able to grow our incredible team. It's truly a transformational opportunity for us."

"I've been seeking to make an investment in the cannabis space for quite some time, but never found a brand that resonated with me until I came across Nidhi and her products," said investor La La Anthony. "Founded by an extraordinary woman of color, LEUNE has both a mission and aesthetic that really strikes a chord."

As a core tenet of Handa's visionary leadership, social justice has been intrinsic to LEUNE's ethos and value system from the very beginning. Through partnerships with The Last Prisoner Project, Eaze Momentum, and the Floret Coalition, LEUNE has achieved an intersectional approach to the shifting social justice landscape — one that includes monetary contributions, mentorship opportunities directly with Handa, and awareness-building collaborations to amplify marginalized voices.

About LEUNE:

LEUNE is a California-born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that 'getting high' only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, we're interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, LEUNE aims to create the new industry ideals. For more information on LEUNE and where to purchase LEUNE-branded products please visit www.leune.co and www.leunelab.com and find the brand on Instagram at @leunebrand.

