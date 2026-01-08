California CASA Appoints Vince Hall as New CEO to Lead Statewide Organization

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association Board of Directors announces the appointment of Vince Hall as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hall succeeds Sharon M. Lawrence, Esq., who retired in October 2025 after leading the organization for seven years.

Vince Hall, CEO, California CASA Association

Hall brings over 25 years of experience across the nonprofit and government sectors, mostly in California. He most recently served as Chief Government Relations Officer for Feeding America in Washington, D.C., where he represented the best interests of the millions of people experiencing poverty and hunger nationwide. Throughout his career, he has been deeply committed to advancing the safety, dignity, and well-being of children.

"I am honored to serve as the new CEO of California CASA," shares Hall. "Our mission to ensure children in the foster care and juvenile justice systems have a voice and the services they need to thrive reflects the values that have guided my work for decades. Most of all, I am motivated by the opportunity to strengthen a network that gives young people hope, stability, and a champion in their corner."

California CASA's board chair, Marie Kennedy, and the executive search committee are confident about the board's final selection after conducting a national search.

"After a thorough search, we knew that Vince was the right leader to build on California CASA's strong foundation and guide the organization forward," shares Kennedy. "His experience working at the intersection of nonprofits and government gives him a unique perspective to advocate for our network and support our 44 local programs in serving more children in the system with a CASA volunteer."

In 2024, California CASA impacted over 19,518 lives – local programs across California served 10,844 children, supported 7,582 volunteers, employed 594 staff members, and were led by 498 board members. This does not include the countless families supported by CASA volunteers, and the ripple effect these connections continue to have on their communities. Hall will guide the organization into its next chapter, supporting even more children and families in the foster care and juvenile justice systems.

About California CASA Association

California CASA Association is a private 501(c)(3) organization serving a network of 44 local CASA programs across California. It was formed by local program leaders in 1987 to address the need for a statewide organization that could grow and strengthen the CASA network. Through persistence and partnership, the California CASA network has grown to serve children and courts in 53 counties, where 99% of the state's youth in foster care reside. California CASA provides training, resources, and advocacy to strengthen local programs, raises public awareness about the critical need for CASA volunteers, and champions legislation that benefits children in foster care and the juvenile justice system. For more information, please visit www.californiacasa.org .

SOURCE California CASA Association