California CBD Brand Wild By Nature Massively Accelerates US Expansion With Entrance Into 150+ Circle K Locations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading California wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature announced today its entrance into 150+ Circle K convenience store locations within Florida and Alabama, with hundreds of more retail outlets on the horizon. With a focus on the convenience industry market for consumer discovery and early, this company milestone is yet another testament to the sheer product efficacy of Wild By Nature's botanical-inspired collection of CBD tinctures, vaporizers, and CBD-only vaporizer pods. Wild By Nature will offer four CBD 6 Pack Tinctures at Circle K locations with retail pricing ranging from $29.99 to $39.99.

"Wild by Nature's agreement with Circle K creates a significant amount of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers," said brand Vice President, Todd Corrigan. "We're excited to see where this agreement takes us, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future."

This expansive national rollout by Wild By Nature is also a key indicator that there continues to exist a consumer market hungry for clean CBD products that uphold high quality ingredients, corporate standards, and the utmost care in design, packaging, and third-party laboratory testing.

"Wild by Nature CBD's agreement with Circle K Gulf Coast allows us to provide our consumers with the flexibility of taking their daily CBD serving with them at anytime, anywhere," said Category Director, Jordan Rizzo. "It also allows our consumer the ability to trial CBD in 4 different flavors in an easy 6 pack quantity."

Wild By Nature's first retail partner, AVAIL Vapor , has experienced substantial sales of the brand's premium CBD products since the retail partnership went into effect in May 2020. To date, Wild By Nature comprises 18% of AVAIL's revenue stream, with projections forecasted to quickly exceed 20% as markets continue to stabilize. With product skus in 98 AVAIL Vapor locations across the US, Wild By Nature's refreshing mango and pineapple Escape Flavor in the brand's unique single shot 6 pack format proves to be the clear product best-seller. Sales of the Escape 6 pack comprise 85% of Wild By Nature's overall business with AVAIL Vapor.

Focus groups and additional market research indicate that consumers gravitate to Wild By Nature's unconventional flavor profiles in comparison to other CBD brand flavor offerings and would ultimately like the option of multi-flavor variety packs. This diversified option alongside many other new innovations and technologies are imminent for the forward-thinking brand, with many more Wild By Nature company announcements planned for 2020.

ABOUT WILD BY NATURE: Wild By Nature ("Wild") is a premium-grade CBD product range, exclusively derived from American-grown hemp and manufactured to the highest standards. Our products are rigorously tested in independent labs right through the manufacturing stages and each finished product comes with its own, fully independent lab test results, which are available on our website. The Wild By Nature brand was founded in California, inspired by Californian lifestyle and its innovative natural and diverse landscape, with a focus on creating a product offering that meets the highest possible quality and efficacy standards. Made from natural ingredients and offering a unique sensory experience, Wild takes a botanical approach to creating a range of carefully blended flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint. Wild views CBD not as just an ingredient, but as a holistic lifestyle shift; one that strengthens mental and physical wellbeing. Wild's ambition is to provide CBD globally; wherever regulation permits and whenever that may be, and to become a leader in the CBD space and to help the category grow as a whole. Visit Wild at wildbynaturecbd.com and on Instagram @thewildbynature .

ABOUT CIRCLE K: Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

